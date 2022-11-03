Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
610KONA
Benton County Deputies Slammed with Sunday AM Calls
Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Department was busy from early morning til night. Early Sunday morning, Deputy McDermott of the BCSO answered an animal complaint, which according to the department, morphed into:. "... writing a search warrant which led to 4 warrant arrests, 4 recovered stolen cargo trailers, 1 recovered...
610KONA
One Woman Dead in Apparent Pasco Homicide
(Pasco, WA) -- Police in Pasco say a 24-year-old woman has died of injuries she apparently sustained in an assault. This happened Sunday around 7:30am off 28th and Hopkins. The original call was for a woman found not breathing. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent with being assaulted. She was revived and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead Sunday night around 6:30pm. Pasco Detectives are now continuing with a homicide investigation. We are asking anyone with information to please call the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3421.
610KONA
Sunnyside Police Chief Fired
(Sunnyside, WA) -- The City of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera. In a press release, the city cited increased crime, officer-involved shootings, and reports of misconduct from within the department. “I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of...
610KONA
Othello Fire Burns Two Homes, Displaces Families
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway as to what triggered the two blazes. Families displaced by Saturday night fires. According to the ACSO, fire units responded to a pair of homes in the 2100 block of Margaret Lane around 11 PM Saturday night. The location is in the southwest part of town.
610KONA
One Dead in Single-Vehicle Accident Near Othello
A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on State Route 17 this morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel says the accident occurred in Adams County at around 6:45. “He was northbound on SR-17 at milepost 31 just past Othello and went off the roadway to the right and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect
—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
Witness claims Tri-Cities man accused of murder was trying to stop a vicious attack
Documents show the home of the man killed was already under FBI surveillance.
610KONA
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?
Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
610KONA
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
610KONA
Occupants Displaced by Early Sunday Morning fire in Kennewick
The Kennewick Fire Department says four people will be displaced due to an early morning fire. Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael released information Sunday about an early-morning fire Sunday. According to Michael, a 9-1-1 call came in about a residential fire at 2309 West 1st. Ave, resulting in units from...
610KONA
Shari’s Restaurant in Richland is in Rubble, What’s Popping Up Next?
In my normal drive down George Washington Way in Richland, I had to turn around a snap a few photos. Shari's Restaurant has been closed for some time now. I just assumed a new restaurant or business would move in. I was shocked to see a pile of rubble today.
610KONA
Chipotle Mexican Grille in Pasco Open With Efficient Drive-Thru
A new Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant has opened in Pasco on Road 68. This Chipotle location features a drive-through called a "Chipotlane." Customers are encouraged to use the Chipotlane to pick up their online and app orders. It's designed for efficiency. The Pasco Chipotle restaurant is open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.
nbcrightnow.com
One dead, one in hospital following head-on crash in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - 11/1/22. According to Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary, 29-year-old Samuel Diaz Soto from Pasco was the person who died. McGary says they are still investigating. 10/31/22. One person is being taken to the hospital following a fatal head-on collision around 4th Avenue and Stearman Avenue, according to...
610KONA
Tri-City Veterans get the Green Light
Just in time for Veterans Day, Benton County will be lighting the County Courthouse and Administration Building the color green as a part of Operation Green Light. The effort is a new, national collaborative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face on a daily basis. Additionally, the initiative works to highlight the resources that are available to assist veterans at home, statewide and even nationally.
