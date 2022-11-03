Read full article on original website
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
thesource.com
Offset Reacts To Takeoff’s Death Via Social Media
For the past two days, the Hip Hop community has been mourning the murder of Kirshnik Khari Ball aka Takeoff, one third of the ATL-based, Grammy Award winning group the Migos. Many celebs, including athletes, political figures and Hip Hop artists expressed their sorrow and grief about the loss of the youngest member of the Migos, but none have been more painful than those closest to him.
BET
TakeOff’s Family Holds Atlanta Candlelight Vigil In His Honor
Migos rapper TakeOff was honored at a vigil in Atlanta hosted by his closest family and friends after he was shot and killed in the crossfire at a private event in Houston on Nov.1. Footage of a candle-lighting ceremony surfaced online on Friday (Nov. 4) and showed TakeOff’s loved ones...
hotnewhiphop.com
Master P Encourages Rappers To Hire Police For Security Following Takeoff’s Death
Master P tells rappers not to be afraid to hire police as security. Hip hop is still reeling in from the news of Takeoff’s death. The rapper was shot and killed at 28 in Houston, TX on Tuesday morning, sparking a renewed dialogue surrounding the safety of rappers. Master...
Quavo’s Assistant Identified as One of the Victims Also Shot in Houston When Takeoff Was Killed
One of the other victims of the gunfire that led to Takeoff’s death has been identified. Joshua “Wash” Washington was shot during the melee in Houston, leading to the killing of one-third of the Migos, TMZ reports. Washington was one of the two victims who survived the shooting and is Quavo’s assistant. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Heartfelt Message
Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Prince Bashes “False Narrative” In Statement Regarding Takeoff’s Death
J. Prince shares a statement following the death of Takeoff. J. Prince is setting the record straight following the death of Takeoff in Houston. Over the past few days, the Rap-A-Lot founder’s faced some significant criticism after the Migos rapper’s death since Quavo and Takeoff were with Jas Prince hours before the shooting.
Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’
The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot
Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
WALA-TV FOX10
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
HOUSTON (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and...
Migos’ Offset, Takeoff and Quavo’s Ups and Downs Through the Years
Migos was formed as a rap group for more than a decade before Takeoff's untimely death in November 2022, and they went through plenty of ups and downs as both performers and family members. Formed in 2008 while they were in high school, Migos included Quavo (real name Quavious Keyate Marshall) and Offset (born Kiari […]
Complex
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Young Questions Rap Culture After Takeoff’s Tragic Death
Like many others, Young is frustrated with losing so many rappers in recent years. The shocking murder of rapper Takeoff of the group Migos had millions of fans flocking to social media to give their thoughts on the tragedy. One such person was famous former basketball player, Nick Young, whose last NBA gig was with the L.A. Lakers before moving on to trying his hand at boxing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Postpones Apollo Theater Performance Out Of Respect For Takeoff’s Funeral
Drake has pushed back his Apollo Theater concert due to the scheduling of Takeoff’s funeral. Drake is pushing back his scheduled performance at the Apollo Theater out of respect for Takeoff. The funeral for the late Migos rapper is scheduled to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Praises Takeoff As “Legendary & “Unprecedented”
Drake spoke about the late Migos rapper Takeoff during the latest episode of “Table For One.”. Drake reflected on the death of Takeoff during the latest episode of his Table For One show on SiriusXM, labeling the late Migos rapper both “legendary” and “unprecedented.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday.
