The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report

The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver

To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Buccaneers have to make two major changes after win over Rams

It’s fair to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) saved their season thanks to their last-minute, come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams (3-5). The Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing skid and are now back atop the NFC South thanks to the Atlanta Falcons’ (4-5) losing effort against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

How the Colts’ trash can become the Titans’ treasure

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich had been fired. Perhaps even more shocking was the team’s decision to hire former Colts center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Reich departs Indianapolis with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons at the helm, which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Cowboys: One crucial starter keeps delivering despite lack of respect

Every week, one defensive starter for the Dallas Cowboys seems to receive plenty of “hate” on social media. And while many will look you dead in the eye and tell you Leighton Vander Esch is a problem for Dan Quinn’s defense, I’ve got to be honest with you. I don’t see it when turning on the tape.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Titans’ HC backtracks after throwing shade at Chiefs’ superstar

So, if you watched the Sunday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans, then you probably know that the Kansas City Chiefs are currently being made out to be the bad guy. Why? Well, penalties. However, the Chiefs don’t decide what gets thrown and what doesn’t. If they did, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday. Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers. Jerry's response: "It's anticipated...
DALLAS, TX

