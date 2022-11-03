Read full article on original website
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Sean Payton Addresses Rumors About His Coaching Future
Sean Payton retired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints shortly after the 2021 season. Since then, Payton has spent his time with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for their weekend NFL shows. Although seemingly happy with his broadcasting role, Payton may be eyeing a return to ...
Good-Bye: Who Are Cowboys Rooting For Sunday?
At 6-2, Dallas can prop up its feet during Bye week and pull for outcomes to benefit its playoff push.
Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver
To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
Cowboys vs. Packers Trades: DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool, Brandin Cooks - How 'Aggressive' & 'Serious'?
If Dallas and Green Bay didn't think to look under every trade stone for a receiver, then no matter what "sources'' claim, the Cowboys and Packers were not "aggressive'' and "serious'' enough.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The free agent recently said he could see himself joining four teams in the NFL, with Dallas being one of them.
Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
Buccaneers have to make two major changes after win over Rams
It’s fair to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) saved their season thanks to their last-minute, come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams (3-5). The Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing skid and are now back atop the NFC South thanks to the Atlanta Falcons’ (4-5) losing effort against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
How the Colts’ trash can become the Titans’ treasure
On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich had been fired. Perhaps even more shocking was the team’s decision to hire former Colts center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Reich departs Indianapolis with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons at the helm, which...
As Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes heat up, one key suitor is losing steam — the Rams
At the Los Angeles Rams’ training facility, three aisles of lockers are visible from the entrance. Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s cubby rests among the first group; quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp are each at home in the second. Cleats, tape and snacks scatter across seats and the floor.
Cowboys: One crucial starter keeps delivering despite lack of respect
Every week, one defensive starter for the Dallas Cowboys seems to receive plenty of “hate” on social media. And while many will look you dead in the eye and tell you Leighton Vander Esch is a problem for Dan Quinn’s defense, I’ve got to be honest with you. I don’t see it when turning on the tape.
Commanders sale huge for NFL, Bucs-Rams reaction and more
On Thursday, news came that Dan Snyder is open to offers for the Washington Commanders. Here’s what that means for the league. Dan Snyder is reportedly open to selling the Washington Commanders. The other 31 NFL ownership groups are all hoping he does so. Snyder’s exit would mean two...
Titans’ HC backtracks after throwing shade at Chiefs’ superstar
So, if you watched the Sunday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans, then you probably know that the Kansas City Chiefs are currently being made out to be the bad guy. Why? Well, penalties. However, the Chiefs don’t decide what gets thrown and what doesn’t. If they did, the...
Texans No Trades, Injury Updates on Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Maliek Collins
How Houston Texans Proceed After Failed Trade Attempts ... Injury Updates.
Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday. Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers. Jerry's response: "It's anticipated...
