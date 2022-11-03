ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ISTANDFORTHEANTHEM
2d ago

The two backs compliment each other..Using both keep each one fresh..Thier styles are completely diffrent..Pollard is quick, can turn the corner with his speed but is a poor pass rushing blocker..Elliot is a power back who puts his head down and can run up the middle on them 3rd a 3 plays and is strong at blocking the pass rush..Ideal situation for Dallas to have the option to use either when needed..WHATS THE PROBLEM...THERE IS NONE🤣🤣🤣

David
1d ago

zeke is a better blocker over all , he picks up the blitz and is a workhorse. Pollard gets the big long run. I like the way they use them now

Carlos Lyons
1d ago

been saying it tp can't carry it twenty or twenty five times a game nor can zex but between the both of them they'll lick the platter clean

