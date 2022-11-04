ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Stonington’s sophomore class brings Bears back to top of ECC

By Vickie Fulkerson
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPq9a_0iy0uO7E00

East Lyme — With this team, it’s so hard to overlook the big picture.

Ten seniors gone from last year’s Stonington High School field hockey team which was the Class S state runner-up, two returning senior starters, sophomores everywhere ... and as of Thursday afternoon’s 1-0 victory over Fitch, the Eastern Connecticut Conference tournament champion.

The Bears, 14-2-1, were also the league’s regular-season champ.

“I was one of the starters last year and we lost all of them,” said Stonington senior and left halfback Emma Spathakis, named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“I was not expecting to be the ECC title-winners and win this championship. I wasn’t expecting it at all. It’s just crazy. The sophomore class really stepped up this year and helped us out. It’s so crazy. How are we even at this point right now? I would never expect losing (10) seniors last year and to be at the point we are right now. It’s crazy.”

Stonington’s Nora Walsh scored the game’s only goal assisted by Brianna Plew off a penalty corner with 6 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the first quarter and the Bears made that stand.

There were only six total shots in the game, although Stonington had nine corner opportunities to one for Fitch. Mainly, it was a defensive effort, with Stonington, needing just one save from goalie Madi Allard, recording its 10th shutout.

It was the third one-goal game of the season against Fitch (13-5), which eclipsed its program record for wins in a season this year but couldn’t topple the Bears.

Stonington beat Fitch, the defending ECC tournament champion, 2-1 on Sept. 20 and 1-0 on Oct. 14.

“We know their strategy,” Stonington coach Jenna Tucchio said of facing Fitch for a third time. “My backfield knew exactly what they needed to do. They stayed pretty calm because they knew, ‘All right, this is what’s going to happen.’ The kids were comfortable.”

Tucchio chose to keep Spathakis — one of two returning starters along with Allard in goal — at left halfback instead of moving her to the middle of the field.

“I think that her effectiveness there is just unsurpassed,” Tucchio said. “She’d do fine at center half, but she’s so effective and she leads so well from there. She just does great things.”

Tucchio said she always tells her team not to judge a book by its cover with regard to its opponents. But she directed the Bears to apply that rule to themselves this year, as well, especially following a rocky preseason and a 5-0 early-season loss to Guilford.

“I said, ‘Don’t do it to yourselves either,’” Tucchio said. “’Don’t prejudge what you’re capable of doing in this season. The sky’s the limit. Let’s see how far we can go. Don’t prejudge yourself and what we can and can’t be.’

“Every day we got better.”

Since then, the season has included a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten North Branford, the team which beat the Bears for the 2021 Class S championship and is currently ranked fourth in the state coaches’ poll.

“Definitely, I wanted to prove that we still had it in us,” Spathakis said. “My senior year, I wanted to, like, try our hardest to get my team to be competitive. (North Branford) was definitely the biggest game of this year that I’m still shocked at.

“We knew Fitch was like that too, we knew they wanted it. We knew we’ve got to bring it, too.”

Fitch got the ball into the open field with about 5:00 remaining in the third quarter when defender Ada Ellis broke up a Stonington corner and crossed midfield with it. The Falcons also had a corner in the fourth quarter.

Fitch coach Diane Kolnaski, however, said her team was too anxious to score at times.

“For whatever reason, they were looking for a faster way to score,” Kolnaski said. “We needed to look for the right opportunity and not lose the ball to the defense.

“We’ve scored, as a team, more goals than last year but today we were a little bit off as far as timing and being patient and looking for the best opportunity. Overall, I’m never disappointed with the effort they put out. My attack is a great attack.

“We’re going to let this one go and look ahead to the state and think about what we want to do a little bit different. Stonington got the win today. They got the goal. They deserved to win today.”

v.fulkerson@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

East Haven Fall Ball Team Goes Undefeated at 11-0

The East Haven Little League fall ball coach-pitch baseball team posted an undefeated record of 11-0 for the 2022 season. East Haven competed against teams from surrounding towns such as Branford, North Branford, and North Haven throughout the fall campaign. The players on the club range in age from ages 5 to 9.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

No. 1 Southington falls in double overtime to Class L No. 2 Maloney 31-28

MERIDEN – A tip drill. That was the difference between a win and a loss. Unfortunately for Southington, the loss fell on them. Needing a successful two-point conversion to stay alive, Maloney’s Donte Kelly reeled in a tipped pass thrown from quarterback Kyle Valentine with a second effort to tie the ball game at 21-all. The Spartans were able to go on to beat Southington 31-28 in double overtime in a sold out Falcon Field.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know

2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
EASTON, MA
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Time, TV for 2022 Yale-Harvard football game announced

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 138th edition of The Game between Yale and Harvard will kickoff at noon on Nov. 19 and be televised by ESPNU. The second oldest rivalry in college football, the game dates back to 1875. Yale holds a 68-61...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Pawtucket Times

National college basketball voices weigh in on Friars, Bulldogs

What’s the buzz from a national perspective surrounding the Providence Friars and Bryant Bulldogs as both programs gear up for the upcoming college basketball season? What are seen as the strong points? Are there areas of concern?. For answers to that, we turn it over to five reputable individuals...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ctexaminer.com

Alternative Septic System on Enders Island Awaits Regulatory Approval, Neighbors Continue to Object

STONINGTON — An advanced alternative septic system never before installed in Connecticut is under regulatory consideration for St. Edmund’s Retreat on Enders Island. If approved by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the $1.25 million project will include an environmental “recirculating” system made by Septitech and a new leaching field underneath the parking lot at the retreat.
STONINGTON, CT
johnstonsunrise.net

GCC to hold Veterans Day golf tourney

Glocester Country Club, which was established in 1929, has hosted many memorable golf tournaments during its storied history. What will transpire on Veterans Day – Nov. 11 at the picturesque nine-hole layout that overlooks beautiful Waterman lake - will be one of most important benefits ever at GCC. It’s...
SMITHFIELD, RI
sheltonherald.com

Glastonbury among two new Trader Joe's locations in New England

Trader Joe's recently announced that it is adding a Glastonbury location to its roster of grocery stores. On Oct. 28, The grocery chain announced on its website that the Glastonbury location would be at 400 Hebron Ave. The site said that the Trade Joe's would open some time in 2023, and a contact for the chain said there were no formal estimates on exactly when in the year it will open.
GLASTONBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent

Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
LEDYARD, CT
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering

The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
therealdeal.com

Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M

Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
NEW HAVEN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Not So Lucky Ledyard Man Falls Down Well While Using Leaf Blower

It's leaf blower season and I heard the unmistakable sound first thing this morning as it echoed throughout the Hudson Valley area we live in. It's like a wall of noise that I would describe as a constant, impenetrable, evil, Godzilla-type, wicked, white noise that only Satan himself would find soothing. Not only are they loud AF, but they are also potentially dangerous.
LEDYARD, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
308
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy