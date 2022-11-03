ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced

It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Jalopnik

'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership

Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
SAGINAW, MI

