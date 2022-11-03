Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football news conference: Blake Corum best college RB I’ve coached
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media in his weekly news conference. The No. 3 Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are coming off a 52-17 win at Rutgers. U-M will host Nebraska on Saturday in Ann Arbor (3:30 p.m., ABC). ...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11
Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
Michigan Recruiting Gaining Traction for the Future
James DeCarlo provides us with an update on the state of Michigan recruiting, focusing on their key targets in building for the future.
Michigan State basketball game score vs. Northern Arizona: Live scoring updates
Season opener: Michigan State Spartans vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks When: 7 p.m. Where: Breslin Center. TV: Big Ten Network-plus (streaming only). ...
Michigan moves to No. 3 in latest AP poll after dominating Rutgers
Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
Michigan basketball stomps Purdue Fort Wayne, 75-56, in opener: Game thread replay
Season opener: Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons When: 6:30 p.m. Monday. Where: Crisler Center. TV: Big Ten Network. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
diehardsport.com
Michigan Without Offensive Playmaker, Secondary Starter vs. Rutgers
Michigan will be without at least one playmaker for tonight’s showdown with Rutgers:
diehardsport.com
Michigan’s Top Target Donning Maize And Blue For Big Game
Michigan’s top QB target Jadyn Davis, who was in Ann Arbor this past weekend and could decide soon, was donning Michigan gear during his team’s high school game Friday:
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Setting the tone and you like that?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following five losses in six games and being severely shorthanded on the road, Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 23 straight points at one time and held on for a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced
It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
Defense rules as Michigan boys soccer state champs ride shutouts to titles
Richland Gull Lake claimed its second outright boys soccer state title Saturday, completing a season that saw the Blue Devils as the No. 1 team in Division 2 from start to finish. Gull Lake also completed its run of shutout soccer in the playoffs, claiming a 1-0 win Saturday over...
Saginaw-area football highlights: Improbable, gut-wrenching loss ends Freeland’s season
Freeland will not make a return to the Division 4 semifinals this season, which is disappointing enough. But a gut-wrenching 10-9 loss Friday to Goodrich will add even more to the disappointment for a Freeland team that finishes the season with an 8-3 record.
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Michigan politicians do the surrogate shuffle as they scramble toward Election Day
ANN ARBOR — When Mishal Charania drops off her ballot at city hall, it'll be the first time she's ever voted. The sophomore at the University of Michigan decided to celebrate the new foray into democracy with a trip Saturday night to hear from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. "I'm from Ann Arbor,...
Jalopnik
'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership
Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
Comments / 2