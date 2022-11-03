Woodward Appoints McCollim NHHS Director

Brian Coddington, Communications Director, 509.625.6740

Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed Kim McCollim, who spent the past two decades with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after establishing the City’s homeless information system, to be the new director of the Neighborhood, Housing, and Human Services division.

McCollim was assigned to the Seattle Regional Office and worked out of Spokane, most recently as a senior management analyst. She has been with HUD in a variety of capacities since May 2003. Prior to joining HUD, McCollim worked for the City for more than 6 years, including as program manager and the human services assistant to the director.

“Kim’s significant experience with HUD will be invaluable as we manage existing federal grants and seek new opportunities to add affordable housing options in Spokane,” Woodward said. “She has spent the past two decades getting to know the collection of regional assets and how they fit together, including where and how the City works best with its partners.”

McCollim’s responsibilities at HUD included serving as the:

HUD Region X EnVision Center point of contact responsible for bringing together federal, state, and local partners, analyzing and evaluating issues, and working toward solutions

Spokane EnVision Center site lead

HUD local engagement liaison and team lead

Region X Disaster Recovery and Response Team member and lead on multiple deployments

HUD National Data Support Team member

Eastern Washington Homeless Liaison

Washington State Lead Homeless Liaison

Before her work at HUD, McCollim served as a national contract trainer for the HUD Homeless Management Information Systems. She also led the development of the City’s HMIS system and served as its program manager.

“I hope to combine my HUD knowledge of programs and funding streams with my history at the City to assist the Mayor, City Council, and community partners in the development of additional affordable housing to decrease the number of unhoused individuals and families in Spokane,” McCollim said.

Kim has been awarded the HUD Secretary’s Award of Excellence in Field Operations, the “Gears of Government” Award for Disaster Response, and other honors. She has a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Eastern Washington University, a bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga University in sociology, and an AA degree from Spokane Falls Community College.

McCollim’s appointment must be confirmed by the City Council. They are expected to consider her appointment on Monday.