Bills at Jets: Thursday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on Thursday ahead of their Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (6-1)
Did not practice
- LB Matt Milano (oblique)
- DE Von Miller (ankle)
- S Jordan Poyer (elbow)
Limited participation
- OL Spencer Brown (ankle)
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel)
Full practice
- CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
- CB Tre’Davious White (knee)
- RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
- OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
Notes: White was not listed on the actual injury report, which means he was a full participant despite Bills coach Sean McDermott calling him “day-to-day.” … Milano, Poyer, Edmunds were all new additions to the report. … Brown did not play in Week 8 vs. the Packers. … Morse, Jones were upgraded to full on Thursday. … Miller was added to the list on Thursday.
New York Jets (5-3)
Did not practice
- WR Corey Davis (knee)
Limited participation
- OL Duane Brown (shoulder)
- S Lamarcus Joyner (hip)
- TE CJ Uzomah (shoulder)
Full practice
- OL Nate Herbig (hand)
Notes: Davis did not play in Jets’ Week 8 game vs. Patriots. … Per ESPN, Brown, Herbig, Joyner, and Uzomah are all expected to play vs. Bills. … Herbig was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday.
