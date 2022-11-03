Bills at Jets: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on Thursday ahead of their Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

LB Matt Milano (oblique)

DE Von Miller (ankle)

S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

Limited participation

OL Spencer Brown ( ankle )

ankle LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel)

Full practice

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

CB Tre’Davious White (knee)

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Notes: White was not listed on the actual injury report, which means he was a full participant despite Bills coach Sean McDermott calling him “day-to-day.” … Milano, Poyer, Edmunds were all new additions to the report. … Brown did not play in Week 8 vs. the Packers. … Morse, Jones were upgraded to full on Thursday. … Miller was added to the list on Thursday.

New York Jets (5-3)

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84)Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

WR Corey Davis (knee)

Limited participation

OL Duane Brown (shoulder)

S Lamarcus Joyner (hip)

TE CJ Uzomah (shoulder)

Full practice

OL Nate Herbig (hand)

Notes: Davis did not play in Jets’ Week 8 game vs. Patriots. … Per ESPN, Brown, Herbig, Joyner, and Uzomah are all expected to play vs. Bills. … Herbig was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday.