Buffalo, NY

Bills at Jets: Thursday injury reports

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on Thursday ahead of their Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • LB Matt Milano (oblique)
  • DE Von Miller (ankle)
  • S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

Limited participation

  • OL Spencer Brown (ankle)
  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel)

Full practice

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
  • CB Tre’Davious White (knee)
  • RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Notes: White was not listed on the actual injury report, which means he was a full participant despite Bills coach Sean McDermott calling him “day-to-day.” … Milano, Poyer, Edmunds were all new additions to the report. … Brown did not play in Week 8 vs. the Packers. … Morse, Jones were upgraded to full on Thursday. … Miller was added to the list on Thursday.

New York Jets (5-3)

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84)Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • WR Corey Davis (knee)

Limited participation

  • OL Duane Brown (shoulder)
  • S Lamarcus Joyner (hip)
  • TE CJ Uzomah (shoulder)

Full practice

  • OL Nate Herbig (hand)

Notes: Davis did not play in Jets’ Week 8 game vs. Patriots. … Per ESPN, Brown, Herbig, Joyner, and Uzomah are all expected to play vs. Bills. … Herbig was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

