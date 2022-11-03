Arsenal 1 FC Zurich 0 LIVE REACTION: Tierney goal sees Mikel Arteta’s side through to last-16 of Europa League – updates

ARSENAL beat FC Zurich tonight in the Europa League thanks to a first-half volley from Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners finished top of Group A which means they will go straight through to the last-16 of the competition.

RESULT : Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

: Arsenal 1-0 Zurich Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Elneny, Lokonga; Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Elneny, Lokonga; Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah Zurich XI: Brecher; Boranijasevic, Kamberi, Katic, Aliti; Conde, Selnaes, Guerrero; Tosin, Okita, Rohner

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

Follow ALL of the latest updates below...

That’s all from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal secure their spot in the Europa League round-of-16 with a narrow 1-0 win over Zurich.

The Gunners will now turn attention to Sunday’s highly anticipated London derby against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Thank you for reading, and goodnight!

Mikel Arteta reacts

When speaking to BT Sport, the Arsenal boss said: "Job done.

"It is not easy to win that many games in Europe. I don't think it was the prettiest game we have played but we managed to win it.

"I think we had chances, especially early in the game and at the end of the first half to get it into a more comfortable position.

"We didn't do that. We did not control the game well enough, especially in the second half. At the end, we were a bit leggy I think.

"We gave them one or two chances but managed not to concede and keep a clean sheet and win.

"We have been rotating. I think we are the team that have been rotating the most in Europe today. Players deserve chances and minutes and also the amount of games we play means we cannot maintain the intensity and players being fit.

"We have all the games and fixtures in our minds to try and be competitive all the time. Today was really important. We know how important it is going to be with all the teams playing in February. Winning helps winning.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room is much better after a win than a loss."

Kieran Tierney reacts

When speaking to BT Sport, the left-back said: "We wanted to get the game done by 60-70 minutes and score a couple of goals, but we never done that.

"I thought we saw the game out. They put a lot of pressure on us but we saw it out well.

"We had to show fight and hunger because they came here with so much of that. We knew they would.

"Their last couple of results have been good so they have grown in confidence. We dealt quite well, it's just a pity we couldn't score a couple more.

"We won 5-0 a few days ago so it's not like this [struggling for a second goal] happens all the time. Teams win 1-0. As long as we get a clean sheet we are confident we will score.

"I want to play every game I can. I have to keep working hard. The manager knows I will give 100% whether I start or not."

Top Guns

Arsenal have won all nine of their home games in all competitions this season, their best winning run from the start of a campaign since 2009-10. (Opta)

Full Time - Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Arsenal secure their spot in the Europa League round-of-16 with a 1-0 win over FC Zurich.

The Swiss side didn't make it easy for the Gunners, who failed to make the most of their chances throughout.

But, Mikel Arteta can't complain too much as his side will avoid the next round of play-offs, which are scheduled to take place in February.

90+4. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Zurich come close to an equaliser as the ball is squared across the box, but Ramsdale comes off his line to collect.

90+3. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Arsenal come close again as Cedric sends a cross over to Nketiah in the box, but the striker cannot get enough on the ball to direct it towards the target.

90+1. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Five minutes have been added on...

89. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Final substitution for Zurich.

Santini replaces Aliti.

88. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Just 15 minutes after he was introduced, Tomiyasu is forced off with what looks to be a hamstring injury.

He is replaced with Cedric Soares.

86. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Arsenal are skating on thin ice right now.

Zurich are pushing for an equaliser.

82. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Zurich make another substitution.

Krasniqi is on to replace Conde.

81. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Viunnyk attempts an audacious shot from the edge of the box, but his effort flies narrowly over the bar.

77. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Two more substitutions for Zurich.

Viunnyk replaces Tosin.

Hornschuh replaces Selnaes.

73. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Two more changes for Arsenal.

Odegaard is on to replace Vieira.

Tomiyasu is on to replace White.

71. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Chance for Arsenal as White drives into the box before flicking the ball on to Saka, who runs it out of play before he can get the shot away.

68. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Zurich have the ball in the net, but the goal will not stand!

Aliti is flagged offside.

A wake-up call for the Gunners!

65. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Partey picks out Saka on the right with a fantastic pass.

The winger brings the ball down with a superb touch before setting it through to Vieira, who attempts to shoot, but his effort flies wide.

63. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Mikel Arteta makes two changes.

Saka replaces Jesus.

Partey replaces Elneny.

62. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Conde is shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Lokonga.

57. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

The Gunners break forward as Jesus threads the ball through to Nketiah.

But, the striker struggles to find enough space to get the shot away and Zurich can eventually clear the danger.

52. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

A quick pause in play.

Tierney has had his shirt ripped off by Boranijasevic... literally.