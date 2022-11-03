ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Arsenal 1 FC Zurich 0 LIVE REACTION: Tierney goal sees Mikel Arteta’s side through to last-16 of Europa League – updates

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ARSENAL beat FC Zurich tonight in the Europa League thanks to a first-half volley from Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners finished top of Group A which means they will go straight through to the last-16 of the competition.

  • RESULT: Arsenal 1-0 Zurich
  • Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Elneny, Lokonga; Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah
  • Zurich XI: Brecher; Boranijasevic, Kamberi, Katic, Aliti; Conde, Selnaes, Guerrero; Tosin, Okita, Rohner

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

Follow ALL of the latest updates below...

That’s all from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal secure their spot in the Europa League round-of-16 with a narrow 1-0 win over Zurich.

The Gunners will now turn attention to Sunday’s highly anticipated London derby against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Thank you for reading, and goodnight!

Mikel Arteta reacts

When speaking to BT Sport, the Arsenal boss said: "Job done.

"It is not easy to win that many games in Europe. I don't think it was the prettiest game we have played but we managed to win it.

"I think we had chances, especially early in the game and at the end of the first half to get it into a more comfortable position.

"We didn't do that. We did not control the game well enough, especially in the second half. At the end, we were a bit leggy I think.

"We gave them one or two chances but managed not to concede and keep a clean sheet and win.

"We have been rotating. I think we are the team that have been rotating the most in Europe today. Players deserve chances and minutes and also the amount of games we play means we cannot maintain the intensity and players being fit.

"We have all the games and fixtures in our minds to try and be competitive all the time. Today was really important. We know how important it is going to be with all the teams playing in February. Winning helps winning.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room is much better after a win than a loss."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2defM0_0iy0of8r00

Kieran Tierney reacts

When speaking to BT Sport, the left-back said: "We wanted to get the game done by 60-70 minutes and score a couple of goals, but we never done that.

"I thought we saw the game out. They put a lot of pressure on us but we saw it out well.

"We had to show fight and hunger because they came here with so much of that. We knew they would.

"Their last couple of results have been good so they have grown in confidence. We dealt quite well, it's just a pity we couldn't score a couple more.

"We won 5-0 a few days ago so it's not like this [struggling for a second goal] happens all the time. Teams win 1-0. As long as we get a clean sheet we are confident we will score.

"I want to play every game I can. I have to keep working hard. The manager knows I will give 100% whether I start or not."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxI94_0iy0of8r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VomHf_0iy0of8r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcgUw_0iy0of8r00

Top Guns

Arsenal have won all nine of their home games in all competitions this season, their best winning run from the start of a campaign since 2009-10. (Opta)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VxQQ_0iy0of8r00

Full Time - Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Arsenal secure their spot in the Europa League round-of-16 with a 1-0 win over FC Zurich.

The Swiss side didn't make it easy for the Gunners, who failed to make the most of their chances throughout.

But, Mikel Arteta can't complain too much as his side will avoid the next round of play-offs, which are scheduled to take place in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39k61W_0iy0of8r00

90+4. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

Zurich come close to an equaliser as the ball is squared across the box, but Ramsdale comes off his line to collect.

  • 90+3. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Arsenal come close again as Cedric sends a cross over to Nketiah in the box, but the striker cannot get enough on the ball to direct it towards the target.
  • 90+1. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Five minutes have been added on...
  • 89. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Final substitution for Zurich.
  • Santini replaces Aliti.
  • 88. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Just 15 minutes after he was introduced, Tomiyasu is forced off with what looks to be a hamstring injury.
  • He is replaced with Cedric Soares.
  • 86. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Arsenal are skating on thin ice right now.
  • Zurich are pushing for an equaliser.
  • 82. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Zurich make another substitution.
  • Krasniqi is on to replace Conde.
  • 81. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Viunnyk attempts an audacious shot from the edge of the box, but his effort flies narrowly over the bar.
  • 77. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Two more substitutions for Zurich.
  • Viunnyk replaces Tosin.
  • Hornschuh replaces Selnaes.
  • 73. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Two more changes for Arsenal.
  • Odegaard is on to replace Vieira.
  • Tomiyasu is on to replace White.
  • 71. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Chance for Arsenal as White drives into the box before flicking the ball on to Saka, who runs it out of play before he can get the shot away.
  • 68. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Zurich have the ball in the net, but the goal will not stand!
  • Aliti is flagged offside.
  • A wake-up call for the Gunners!
  • 65. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Partey picks out Saka on the right with a fantastic pass.
  • The winger brings the ball down with a superb touch before setting it through to Vieira, who attempts to shoot, but his effort flies wide.
  • 63. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Mikel Arteta makes two changes.
  • Saka replaces Jesus.
  • Partey replaces Elneny.
  • 62. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • Conde is shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Lokonga.
  • 57. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich
  • The Gunners break forward as Jesus threads the ball through to Nketiah.
  • But, the striker struggles to find enough space to get the shot away and Zurich can eventually clear the danger.

52. Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich

A quick pause in play.

Tierney has had his shirt ripped off by Boranijasevic... literally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQnrC_0iy0of8r00

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed

Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool loss 'unfair' – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte hails 'big effort' after boos

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte defended his side after half-time boos from fans and said defeat to Liverpool was undeserved. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his players reacted positively to half-time boos from fans against Liverpool on Sunday and believes the 2-1 loss to the Reds was 'unfair'. Spurs found themselves...
The Independent

Erling Haaland injury: Pep Guardiola provides update on Man City striker ahead of Fulham clash

Erling Haaland is “much better” but the Manchester City striker is still doubtful to play against Fulham, with Pep Guardiola waiting to see the Norwegian in training.Haaland has missed two games for City since being substituted at half time in the 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.The 22-year-old has been contending with both a bout of flu and a foot injury, with Julian Alvarez deputising in the 1-0 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium and the 3-1 victory over Sevilla at the Etihad on Wednesday.Guardiola said: “He’s much better, we’ll decide today. It’s a...
Yardbarker

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta Remains Determined To Sign Juventus Wingback Juan Cuadrado Next Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is ready to raid former club Juventus to sign wing-back Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer next summer. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Colombia international is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer, making him an enticing prospect for Marotta.
The Independent

Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?

Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in Monday’s draw.A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and...
The Independent

Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United

Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record.United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after...
BBC

Champions League last 16 draw: All you need to know about Monday's draw

Four English teams are waiting to discover their fate in Monday's Champions League draw. Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea will all be seeded, while Liverpool are hoping to avoid one of the big teams. BBC Sport looks at who could meet who, how it works - and some of the...
Yardbarker

Arsenal predicted lineup to face rivals Chelsea in early kick-off

Arsenal will be looking to reclaim their spot on top of the Premier League table when they face London rivals, Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge. It is one of Mikel Arteta’s biggest tests of the season so far. The Gunners have lost only one game and picked up 31 points out of a possible 36.
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Mikel Arteta proving managerial nous at Arsenal while Mohamed Salah double sees off Tottenham

A lot of people would never have thought Mikel Arteta would reach 150 games as Arsenal manager. Go back one season and many did not expect to see Arteta at the club when they were bottom of the table with zero wins from their opening three games. Two seasons ago, they were just above the relegation zone at Christmas and failed to qualify for European football that term.
Yardbarker

Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”

Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
The Independent

‘Self doubt is always lurking’: Prince William talks mental health with Harry Kane

The Prince of Wales has discussed mental health and his first football memories in a new video with England men’s football captain Harry Kane, and England player Declan Rice.In a special episode of COPA90’s Game of 5’s show, Prince William sat down with Kane, Rice and presenter Kelvyn Quagraine to talk about the extreme pressures of playing football on the world stage ahead of the 2022 Men’s Football World Cup which will be held in Qatar later this month.When asked about his earliest football memories, William revealed that he was a defender at school and was “stuck in the back...
BBC

K﻿lopp expects 'Champions League game in the Premier League'

J﻿urgen Klopp is preparing to "go for it" at Tottenham on Sunday as he seeks to get Liverpool's stuttering Premier League campaign back on track. He admitted he "couldn't have felt worse" after the defeat by Leeds United at Anfield last weekend, but was pleased to see his side bounce back and beat in-form Napoli on Tuesday.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

An own goal from Brentford defender Mathias Jorgensen in the sixth minute of stoppage time gave Nottingham Forest a share of the spoils in a 2-2 Premier League draw at the City Ground on Saturday.Brentford goalkeeper David Raya punched away a cross from the right and Forest‘s Morgan Gibbs-White had his effort blocked before the ball ricocheted off Jorgensen and over the line, with the goal given after a VAR check for offside.Despite earning a crucial point, Forest remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 10 points from 14 games while Brentford move up to 10th with...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
859K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy