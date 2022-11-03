ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

Yoemen to play Thursday

Cameron Herald
 3 days ago

Football games have been rescheduled due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday for Cameron ISD.

The Junior High and Junior Varsity played on Wednesday night.

The Varsity game has been moved to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night against Troy. Parent’s Night will still be celebrated before the game.

The Lady Yoe volleyball team won their Bi-District match with Franklin on Tuesday so they will play on Thursday or Friday. Game time had not been set as of press time Wednesday.

