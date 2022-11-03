Read full article on original website
Jeff Dunham Returns to Comedy Central This Month with New Special, Featuring One Puppet’s Joe Biden Makeover (EXCLUSIVE)
Comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to Comedy Central with a new one-hour special set to air during Thanksgving weekend later this month. The standup and his characters are behind “Jeff Dunham: Me the People,” which will premiere Friday, November 25th at 8 p.m. ET on the cabler. “Me the People,” which reps Dunham’s 11th stand-up special, was shot at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. According to Comedy Central, the special features a new character (“Url” – as seen in press photos wearing a beanie and air pods) in addition to his well-known puppets like Walter — looking like President Joe Biden in...
Famed Television Producer Dead at 47
Ben Feigin, a famed television producer who served as an executive producer on "Schitt's Creek," has died at 47, according to E! News. Feigin died of pancreatic cancer this week, United Talent Agency, where Feigin used to work, confirms.
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video
It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Related Story ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays Related Story Family Comedy 'Moore & More' In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith...
Watch Kurt Vile & The Violators Perform “Hey Like a Child” on Seth Meyers
Kurt Vile & The Violators were the musical guests on the latest episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. They performed “Hey Like a Child” from Vile’s latest album, (watch my moves). Earlier in the show, “Weird Al” Yankovic and his doppelgänger Daniel Radcliffe stopped by to chat with Meyers about their new pseudo-biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, in which Radcliffe plays the star role. They chatted about some of the unlikely truths slipped into the mostly made-up film and much more. Watch it all go down below.
‘Game of Zones’ Creators Adam, Craig Malamut Set Animated Comedy at Fox
Adam and Craig Malamut have landed a series order at Fox for an animated comedy series currently titled “Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros.” The official series description states, “brothers Mark and Hank Hoagies suddenly find themselves with no jobs when the Glantontown Hot Dog factory switches over to automation. Lucky for them, the town started a radical Universal Basic Income pilot program, giving all residents of Glantontown $3,000 per month with no strings attached. Now, Mark, Hank and the rest of their local buddies are once again kids in the summertime, overflowing with the perilous combo of free time and...
Will Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’) finally win Golden Globe on his lucky 7th try?
Last winter, Steve Martin received his first Golden Globe nomination in a quarter century as one of the stars of the Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.” Just like his five preceding film acting bids, however, this one was unsuccessful, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided instead to give Jason Sudeikis a second consecutive Best TV Comedy Actor award for “Ted Lasso.” Now that the current Golden Globe eligibility window is closing and Sudeikis is essentially out of the picture, Martin is, according to Gold Derby, the odds-on favorite in his category. Will he finally take the...
ABC Shifts ‘The Wonder Years’ Season 2 to Summer, Announces Guest Cast
ABC is shifting the sophomore season of “The Wonder Years” to the summer. The comedy, which had originally been announced to return in midseason, wasn’t included in ABC’s midseason. Instead, new sitcom “Not Dead Yet” is filling the one available slot on Wednesday’s four-comedy lineup (the only sitcom block currently on the network), launching at 9:30 p.m. ET behind “Abbott Elementary” (taking over for “Home Economics,” which ends its season run). With no room for any other half-hour, that necessitated “The Wonder Years” move to summer. A premiere date will be announced later. Although the show won’t return for a bit, ABC confirmed...
Kirkus Reviews
Chris Farley's Brother To Write Book
Actor Kevin Farley will write about the life of his brother, the late Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Farley, in a new graphic memoir, People magazine reports. Kevin Farley’s Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story will be published next year by Z2 Comics. The book is co-written by Frank Marraffino, who has previously collaborated on books by Melissa Etheridge and Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Late Show with David Letterman Season 20 Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Late Show with David Letterman Season 20 right now? Read on to find out!. Late Show with David Letterman is an American late-night talk show hosted by David Letterman on CBS. The show debuted on August 30, 1993, and is produced by Letterman's production company, Worldwide Pants Incorporated and CBS Television Studios. The show's music director and band-leader of the house band, the CBS Orchestra, is Paul Shaffer. The head writer is Matt Roberts and the announcer is Alan Kalter. Of the major U.S. late-night programs, Late Show ranks second in cumulative average viewers over time and third in number of episodes over time. The show leads other late night shows in ad revenue with $271 million in 2009. In most U.S. markets the show airs at 11:35 p.m. Eastern/Pacific time, but is recorded Monday through Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m and 6:00 p.m. The second Thursday episode usually airs on Friday of that week. In 2002, Late Show with David Letterman was ranked No. 7 on TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time. CBS has a contract with Worldwide Pants to continue the show through 2014; by then, Letterman will surpass Johnny Carson as the longest tenured late-night talk show host.
A.V. Club
What to watch on TV and in theaters from November 7-13
The Vow (HBO) - Episode 4 premieres. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Weird biopic streams. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres. The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Season 2 continues. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix) - Holmes...
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
Chuck Lorre Bookie Comedy Adds Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia To Cast
Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Jorge Garcia are set as series regulars opposite Sebastian Maniscalco in HBO Max’s original comedy series How To Be A Bookie, from The Big Bang Theory co-creator-exec producer Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. Television. Co-written by Lorre and Nick Bakay, in How To Be A Bookie, veteran bookie Danny (Maniscalco) struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low. Dorsey plays Ray Danny’s partner in their LA-based bookie business, Ray is as imposing as...
‘The Wonder Years’ Season 2 Premiere Pushed To Summer On ABC
ABC has pushed the second season premiere of comedy series The Wonder Years to summer 2023. The network says a specific premiere date will be announced at a later time. The comedy, which had originally been slated to return in midseason, wasn’t included in ABC’s midseason schedule released earlier today. Although it will be awhile before we see a second season, ABC announced additional guest casting. In addition to previously announced Patti LaBelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson and Bradley Whitford are among the actors set for guest-starring roles. Inspired by the 1988 series of the same...
EW.com
Eat these! The 3 best Weird Al songs
The Daniel Radcliffe-starring, mostly fictional rock biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story offers an entertainingly nightmarish recounting of the pop parodist's life and career. For director and longtime Weird Al fan Eric Appel, writing the script with Yankovic was a dream come true. "We spent a long time figuring out...
Fox Orders Animated Series ‘Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros’ From Adam & Craig Malamut, Sony TV
Fox is drawing up its latest animated order. The network has ordered animated comedy Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros. (w/t) to series. It comes from creators Adam and Craig Malamut and Sony Pictures Television. Related Story Fox Sets Midseason Schedule With Premieres For Courtroom Anthology ‘Accused’, Procedural ‘Alert’ & Comedy ‘Animal Control’ Related Story 'Alert': Petey Gibson, Fivel Stewart & Bre Blair To Recur In Fox's Missing-Persons Drama Series Related Story 'Alert': Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo The series is described as a show “about men trying to find purpose in a world where...
