, The Fleur-de-Lis Garden Club dedicated a new patio area at the Cameron Public Library last week. The project was funded with a $500 Director’s Grant. The club was able to choose a Cameron Community Project to be completed by February 2023 and decided to refurbish the patio at the library. In March 2022 they were awarded the grant by Director Janice King and received the funds in May. With the cooperation of then Head Librarian Marie Christopher they club was able to clean up the shrubs and flower beds. They filled 16 trash bags of debris and planted flowers. They also installed a watering system and a raised vegetable garden and two vegetable tubs. Master Carpenter Tom Reed built two picnic tables for children. Over 43 hours of time were donated to the project along with $200 of the club’s money. The project is for the whole Cameron community to enjoy, but especially for the children. The Fleur-de-Lis Garden Club takes care of the three Cameron welcome signs and plants a trees for Arbor Day somewhere in the city every year.

CAMERON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO