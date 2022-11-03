ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

OHP: I-44 eastbound near Memorial exit back open following crash involving a semitruck

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8ee7_0iy0jArp00

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/03; 6:51 p.m.) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said I-44 eastbound at the Memorial Drive exit is now open.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) announced that I-44 eastbound near the Memorial Drive exit is partially blocked due to a collision involving a semitruck and two other cars.

Tulsa Police is assisting OHP in the investigation, and EMSA units and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

East Tulsa interchange project begins Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Drivers should expect delays as an interchange project in east Tulsa begins Monday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said lanes will be closed at Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169, as crews start work on an interchange improvement project. I-44 will be narrowed to two...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Uninjured After Overnight Rollover Crash In Tulsa

A man is uninjured after an overnight rollover crash in Tulsa. Tulsa Police say the crash happened near South 129th East Avenue and East 11th Street. The driver of the vehicle told police that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, causing him to hit a curb and a power pole.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after dog bites apartment employee

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after one of his pit bulls bit an apartment employee, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. The post said on Nov. 3, police were called out to a west Tulsa apartment complex for two pit bulls that were “aggressively chasing children.” Police learned Donald Lockridge owned the dogs, but couldn’t find him.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa

Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Train collides with car in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy