Ohio State

dayton247now.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost releases statement on Family Dollar lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Just a few days after bringing legal action against Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today brought legal action against Virginia-based Family Dollar for allegedly doing the same by advertising products at one price on shelves while charging a different, typically higher price at the checkout counter.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Gov. DeWine announces funding for outdoor recreation projects across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several new outdoor recreation projects in communities all around Ohio will be supported by $1.7 million in grants, according to Governor Mike DeWine and Director Mary Mertz of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). “We are excited to help communities all over Ohio create fun,...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Election Day Countdown: What to watch

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Across the state of Ohio, early voting is over. On Tuesday, if you still need to vote, you will head to your local polling location. Do not go to the board of elections, but you can call them if you have any questions. If you have...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Confused about voting? Here's where to find your polling location

(WKEF) - It's finally election day and millions of people from across the nation are heading to their local polls to cast their vote. Ohioans who are confused about where to vote can visit www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/ to find their local polling location. All voters have to do is visit the link,...
OHIO STATE

