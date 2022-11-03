Read full article on original website
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost releases statement on Family Dollar lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Just a few days after bringing legal action against Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today brought legal action against Virginia-based Family Dollar for allegedly doing the same by advertising products at one price on shelves while charging a different, typically higher price at the checkout counter.
Gov. DeWine announces funding for outdoor recreation projects across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several new outdoor recreation projects in communities all around Ohio will be supported by $1.7 million in grants, according to Governor Mike DeWine and Director Mary Mertz of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). “We are excited to help communities all over Ohio create fun,...
Governor DeWine hosts campaign event at Young's Jersey Dairy before Tuesday's election
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On the eve of Election Day, as is customary for the DeWine family, Governor Mike DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, and their families held a rally at Young's Jersey Dairy. "We encourage everyone to go out and vote tomorrow, it's important for everyone to vote....
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
Election Day Countdown: What to watch
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Across the state of Ohio, early voting is over. On Tuesday, if you still need to vote, you will head to your local polling location. Do not go to the board of elections, but you can call them if you have any questions. If you have...
Secretary of State Frank LaRose shares important tips Ohioans should know before voting
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With Election Day less than 48 hours away, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is reminding voters that there is crucial information they need to know before casting their ballot. LaRose said they've seen big numbers with early voting. "We're seeing incredibly high turnout for...
Confused about voting? Here's where to find your polling location
(WKEF) - It's finally election day and millions of people from across the nation are heading to their local polls to cast their vote. Ohioans who are confused about where to vote can visit www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/ to find their local polling location. All voters have to do is visit the link,...
