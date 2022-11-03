PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and two injured after a two vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Preble County on Saturday. Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 40 when his vehicle went left of center, and struck a Toyota Yaris driven by Curtis Albright 41, of Cambridge City, Indiana., according to the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers stated the accident happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. near Crescent Road.

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO