Dayton, OH

Dayton Train Show brings in train enthusiasts

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Train Show is celebrated 46 years of fun on Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The show is one of the oldest and largest model railroad shows in the mid-west featuring displays with hundreds of dealer tables, learning stations and even a train children could ride.
DAYTON, OH
MCCFA announces Hard Rock Hotels brand coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority released a statement on Friday evening, announcing the implementation of the Hard Rock Hotels brand into the recently closed Radisson Hotel, attached to the Dayton Convention Center. “The MCCFA and business leaders are looking forward to continued collaboration with LW...
DAYTON, OH
10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 10th annual AcadeCon is back in Dayton this weekend at the Dayton Convention Center from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6. The RPG Academy podcast Faculty and Friends are hosting the 10th annual event, a gaming convention where everyone is welcome and having fun is the main objective.
DAYTON, OH
Thriving Dayton pizzeria plots new Miami Valley location

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local Dayton favorite pizza spot will be opening a fourth location next summer. The project will create new jobs and provide another dining option. Old Scratch Pizza will set up shop in the former Troy Fire Department at 19 E. Race St. Eric...
DAYTON, OH
Food truck rally, craft show celebrates small businesses in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County showcased the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally and Craft Show at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The food truck rally and craft show is a celebration of local, small businesses. Organizers said small businesses are the backbone of the United States economy.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Miami Townships holds fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Miami Township will be hosting its fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Residents will have the opportunity to show off their holiday style by decorating their homes. Judges will travel to each home that enters on Thursday, December 8 to choose the best display. The deadline...
MIAMISBURG, OH
Residents react to pricing issues at local dollar stores

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, 15 out of 18 Dollar General stores failed their pricing inspections this week. The Montgomery County Auditor completed those tests and discovered some stores made pricing errors. The price verification tests are completed by the county's auditor office...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Whaley making campaign stops in Springfield and Dayton today

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will spend the last several days of the general election campaign traveling across the state to meet with voters. The Whaley campaign will attend two canvass kick offs on Saturday. According to the campaign, the first stop is scheduled at 12...
DAYTON, OH
SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center accepting new patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to a statement from the SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center, they are now taking on new clients who are in need of their veterinarian services. “The best plan for your pet is to have a relationship with a veterinarian,” said SICSA President & CEO...
DAYTON, OH
Ohio State Highway Patrol release names in Preble County fatal crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and two injured after a two vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Preble County on Saturday. Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 40 when his vehicle went left of center, and struck a Toyota Yaris driven by Curtis Albright 41, of Cambridge City, Indiana., according to the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers stated the accident happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. near Crescent Road.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Central State unveils new Honors Residence Hall

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Central State University cut a ceremonial ribbon in celebration of its new Honors Residence Hall. The $15 million, 55,000-square-foot facility will feature a computer lab, student collaborative spaces, tutoring areas, vending area, laundry facility, and the administrative offices for the Honors College. Dr. Jack Thomas, president...
WILBERFORCE, OH
Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
HAMILTON, OH
Versailles volleyball headed back to state tournament

KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF) - After seeing the season end in a regional final the last three years, Versailles volleyball is headed back to the state tournament after winning a regional title Saturday. The Tigers are one of three area teams who will be at the Nutter Center Thursday, along with...
VERSAILLES, OH
Police arrest suspect in Butler County fatal shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Butler County Saturday. Deputies were called to Chapel Road in Okeana around 11:45 a.m. They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Combs, 26, was taken into custody and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
5 local men sentenced to prison for roles in methamphetamine ring

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, November 4, five individuals were given prison sentences in U.S. District Court for their participation in a narcotics trafficking ring that supplied large quantities of methamphetamine to the greater Dayton area. These five individuals include:. - 26-year-old Justus Ruby of Englewood, received 78 months...
DAYTON, OH
Piper Wade reflects on Pitch Hit & Run finals

BEAVERCREEK, OHIO (WKEF) - Fairbrook Elementary third-grade Piper Wade spent last weekend at a World Series game, before having an opportunity to showcase her own playing skills. She was a finalist for Major League Baseball's Pitch, Hit, & Run competition, a program aimed at growing interest in baseball and softball...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Sites, matchups confirmed for football regional semifinals

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The high school football playoffs have moved into the third round, with 14 area teams still in the running for a state championship in their respective divisions. On Sunday, the OHSAA confirmed game times and locations for the regional semifinal matchups. All matchups will be at...
DAYTON, OH

