Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Dayton Train Show brings in train enthusiasts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Train Show is celebrated 46 years of fun on Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The show is one of the oldest and largest model railroad shows in the mid-west featuring displays with hundreds of dealer tables, learning stations and even a train children could ride.
dayton247now.com
MCCFA announces Hard Rock Hotels brand coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority released a statement on Friday evening, announcing the implementation of the Hard Rock Hotels brand into the recently closed Radisson Hotel, attached to the Dayton Convention Center. “The MCCFA and business leaders are looking forward to continued collaboration with LW...
dayton247now.com
10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 10th annual AcadeCon is back in Dayton this weekend at the Dayton Convention Center from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6. The RPG Academy podcast Faculty and Friends are hosting the 10th annual event, a gaming convention where everyone is welcome and having fun is the main objective.
dayton247now.com
"It's not just a convention, it's a family", AcadeCon continues this weekend in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- You can enter a whole new world at the R-P-G Academy 10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center. This is an opportunity for gamers to play board games and meet new people. Organizers shared that this idea all started in a basement with some friends...
dayton247now.com
Thriving Dayton pizzeria plots new Miami Valley location
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local Dayton favorite pizza spot will be opening a fourth location next summer. The project will create new jobs and provide another dining option. Old Scratch Pizza will set up shop in the former Troy Fire Department at 19 E. Race St. Eric...
dayton247now.com
Food truck rally, craft show celebrates small businesses in Darke County
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County showcased the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally and Craft Show at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The food truck rally and craft show is a celebration of local, small businesses. Organizers said small businesses are the backbone of the United States economy.
dayton247now.com
Miami Townships holds fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Miami Township will be hosting its fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Residents will have the opportunity to show off their holiday style by decorating their homes. Judges will travel to each home that enters on Thursday, December 8 to choose the best display. The deadline...
dayton247now.com
Residents react to pricing issues at local dollar stores
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, 15 out of 18 Dollar General stores failed their pricing inspections this week. The Montgomery County Auditor completed those tests and discovered some stores made pricing errors. The price verification tests are completed by the county's auditor office...
dayton247now.com
Whaley making campaign stops in Springfield and Dayton today
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will spend the last several days of the general election campaign traveling across the state to meet with voters. The Whaley campaign will attend two canvass kick offs on Saturday. According to the campaign, the first stop is scheduled at 12...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Auditor finds pricing issues at 15 local Dollar General stores
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Consumers should exercise caution, according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, after 15 nearby Dollar General stores failed pricing inspections earlier this week. On Thursday and Friday, inspectors from the Auditor's office performed price verification tests at 18 of the county's 30 Dollar General shops,...
dayton247now.com
SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center accepting new patients
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to a statement from the SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center, they are now taking on new clients who are in need of their veterinarian services. “The best plan for your pet is to have a relationship with a veterinarian,” said SICSA President & CEO...
dayton247now.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol release names in Preble County fatal crash
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and two injured after a two vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Preble County on Saturday. Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 40 when his vehicle went left of center, and struck a Toyota Yaris driven by Curtis Albright 41, of Cambridge City, Indiana., according to the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers stated the accident happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. near Crescent Road.
dayton247now.com
Central State unveils new Honors Residence Hall
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Central State University cut a ceremonial ribbon in celebration of its new Honors Residence Hall. The $15 million, 55,000-square-foot facility will feature a computer lab, student collaborative spaces, tutoring areas, vending area, laundry facility, and the administrative offices for the Honors College. Dr. Jack Thomas, president...
dayton247now.com
Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
dayton247now.com
Versailles volleyball headed back to state tournament
KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF) - After seeing the season end in a regional final the last three years, Versailles volleyball is headed back to the state tournament after winning a regional title Saturday. The Tigers are one of three area teams who will be at the Nutter Center Thursday, along with...
dayton247now.com
Police arrest suspect in Butler County fatal shooting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Butler County Saturday. Deputies were called to Chapel Road in Okeana around 11:45 a.m. They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Combs, 26, was taken into custody and...
dayton247now.com
5 local men sentenced to prison for roles in methamphetamine ring
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, November 4, five individuals were given prison sentences in U.S. District Court for their participation in a narcotics trafficking ring that supplied large quantities of methamphetamine to the greater Dayton area. These five individuals include:. - 26-year-old Justus Ruby of Englewood, received 78 months...
dayton247now.com
Piper Wade reflects on Pitch Hit & Run finals
BEAVERCREEK, OHIO (WKEF) - Fairbrook Elementary third-grade Piper Wade spent last weekend at a World Series game, before having an opportunity to showcase her own playing skills. She was a finalist for Major League Baseball's Pitch, Hit, & Run competition, a program aimed at growing interest in baseball and softball...
dayton247now.com
Sites, matchups confirmed for football regional semifinals
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The high school football playoffs have moved into the third round, with 14 area teams still in the running for a state championship in their respective divisions. On Sunday, the OHSAA confirmed game times and locations for the regional semifinal matchups. All matchups will be at...
Comments / 0