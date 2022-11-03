Read full article on original website
Ohio man could get death penalty after allegedly stabbing neighbor in the neck and head
An Ohio man could face the death penalty after he is accused of stabbing his neighbor in the neck and head. Officials say 33-year-old Corey J Harshey allegedly threw a large rock through the window of his neighbor, Nathan Green. The two eventually got into a physical argument and Harshey allegedly stabbed Green several times […]
whbc.com
Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
cleveland19.com
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
WTOV 9
Shooting under investigation in Bellaire
The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
Teen arrested with gun on Akron neighborhood street
A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.
Ohio police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
cleveland19.com
20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Post investigating fatal crash on Hildebrant Road in Richland County
BUTLER — Troopers from the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Hildebrant Road, south of state Route 97 in Worthington Township. A passerby discovered the vehicle at approximately 6:45 a.m. this morning. The preliminary investigation showed a GMC...
Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon
CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
crawfordcountynow.com
Body found in old Plymouth Locomotive Factory
PLYMOUTH—A dead body was discovered Friday afternoon in the village of Plymouth. The body was discovered at the former Plymouth Locomotive site on Bell Street. Richland County Coroner’s Investigator Bob Ball said the death is under investigation. The body will be taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
cleveland19.com
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
Akron student stabbed at school; district responds
A 14-year-old boy was detained by the school's resource officer and taken to the police station for questioning.
Newbury Twp. crash victim was middle school teacher
The fatal crash happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wtuz.com
Speeds Over 100mph in Motorcycle Chase
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after leading Strasburg police on a pursuit. This happened Saturday night when an officer heard a motorcycle in the village, and the rider was reviving its engine that was indicative of traveling at higher speeds in the downtown area. A traffic stop was initiated...
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Police swear in new Officer
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department swore in a new officer on Thursday. Family and fellow officers looked on as Mayor Tom Orr swore in Patrolman Thomas J. Scott at Cambridge City Hall. The new officer is a lateral transfer from the Martins Ferry Police Department. Scott is 22-years-old and will begin his duties on Monday.
Ravenna Police: Individual identified in Rootstown in connection with 'swatting' incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Making a fake call to have armed officers respond to a scene where nothing's wrong, also known as "swatting," can cause panic and have serious consequences. An individual connected to alleged "swatting" incidents has been identified in Northeast Ohio after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Ravenna Police...
Harrison News-Herald
‘Being a county deputy is the best choice I’ve made’
CADIZ—Shianne Nameth originally wanted to be a wildlife officer but found herself working for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office instead. Nameth loves hiking and being outdoors. “I love going to all the different parks,” she said. “I like seeing different things.” She played basketball and softball in high school in addition to running cross country. Nameth grew up in Cadiz and graduated from Harrison Central in 2016. Her whole family is involved in the community. Her mother and sister run a barber shop across from the courthouse, and her father coaches football and teaches at the career center. Nameth attended Ohio University for a year before transferring to Hocking College. She has an associate degree in Natural Resources Law Enforcement.
