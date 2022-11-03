ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

whbc.com

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
MASSILLON, OH
WTOV 9

Shooting under investigation in Bellaire

The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
BELLAIRE, OH
cleveland19.com

20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon

CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
MASSILLON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Body found in old Plymouth Locomotive Factory

PLYMOUTH—A dead body was discovered Friday afternoon in the village of Plymouth. The body was discovered at the former Plymouth Locomotive site on Bell Street. Richland County Coroner’s Investigator Bob Ball said the death is under investigation. The body will be taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
PLYMOUTH, OH
wqkt.com

Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law

Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
wtuz.com

Speeds Over 100mph in Motorcycle Chase

A motorcycle driver is facing charges after leading Strasburg police on a pursuit. This happened Saturday night when an officer heard a motorcycle in the village, and the rider was reviving its engine that was indicative of traveling at higher speeds in the downtown area. A traffic stop was initiated...
STRASBURG, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Police swear in new Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department swore in a new officer on Thursday. Family and fellow officers looked on as Mayor Tom Orr swore in Patrolman Thomas J. Scott at Cambridge City Hall. The new officer is a lateral transfer from the Martins Ferry Police Department. Scott is 22-years-old and will begin his duties on Monday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Harrison News-Herald

‘Being a county deputy is the best choice I’ve made’

CADIZ—Shianne Nameth originally wanted to be a wildlife officer but found herself working for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office instead. Nameth loves hiking and being outdoors. “I love going to all the different parks,” she said. “I like seeing different things.” She played basketball and softball in high school in addition to running cross country. Nameth grew up in Cadiz and graduated from Harrison Central in 2016. Her whole family is involved in the community. Her mother and sister run a barber shop across from the courthouse, and her father coaches football and teaches at the career center. Nameth attended Ohio University for a year before transferring to Hocking College. She has an associate degree in Natural Resources Law Enforcement.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH

