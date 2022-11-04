20 Strange Yet True Crime Films For Fans Of “The Watcher”
If you're a Netflix subscriber, chances are you've been unable to avoid the streamer's latest true crime series, The Watcher .Netflix
Based on a strange true tale situated in the heart of New Jersey highlighted in a 2018 New York magazine article that went viral soon thereafter, The Watcher follows a family who begins to receive strange messages from a stalker after moving into their dream home. Produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the star-studded series has polarized viewers and re-started the discourse on adapting strange-but-true crime stories following the same creative team's Dahmer series released only weeks prior. With these conversations in mind, I've assembled 20 other true crime adaptations that you'll have to see to believe...
