20 Strange Yet True Crime Films For Fans Of “The Watcher”

Cast: Marc Senter, Shay Astar, Alex Frost, Michael Bowen, and Dee Wallace Director: Chris Sivertson Runtime: 119 Minutes Rating: Not Rated Rotten Tomatoes

Produced by Lucky McKee, who previously directed the cult classic May , Chris Sivertson’s The Lost surrounds a charismatic yet volatile young man (Marc Senter) who had previously covered up a double murder during his teenage years, the detectives determined to punish him by any means necessary, and the unpredictable women caught in their web of tension. Adapted from the Jack Ketchum novel of the same name, The Lost is based on the real murders of Charles Schmid Jr., who was known as “The Pied Piper of Tucson” due to his charisma and standing among local teenagers, several of whom would help cover up his crimes. Furthermore, Schmid was notable among true crime scholars for stuffing cowboy boots with newspapers and aluminum cans to appear taller, the liberal use of pancake makeup, and his penchant for stretching his lower lip with a clothespin as to better resemble Elvis Presley.