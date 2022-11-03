Read full article on original website
The Sunday Paper—November 6, 2022
Welcome to another edition of Murphy's Multiverseā€™s Sunday Paper. With endless news and content coming to you throughout the week, the Sunday Paper is here for anyone who wants an overview of what happened in the past week.
RUMOR: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ May Feature 2 Familiar Spider-Men
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sadly got postponed into the next year, but it hasn’t lost any momentum in regards to what we can expect from the latest entry of the animated Spider-Man franchise. There have also been many theories that concepts like the Spider-Verse would simply open up the potential crossover with existing franchises from Sony’s hope to expand the license alongside their MCU counterpart.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Series as Hermes
Many were excited when the announcement dropped that Percy Jackson and the Olympians were in development as a series. While many have a soft spot for the two films exploring the iconic books series by Rick Riordan, there still was some hope to finally see the entire series realized. Luckily, Disney+ has taken on the task of bringing the story of young Percy Jackson to life, as he uncovers his true heritage and enters a Greek mythology-filled world that he never knew existed.
5 Characters Just Right for Aubrey Plaza in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
Aubrey Plaza has joined the MCU. The actress has landed an as-yet-unnamed role in the Disney Plus streaming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will reportedly kick off production with a short stint in 2022 before really getting the wheels turning in January 2023. Though the plot of the series has yet to be revealed, it’ll feature the return of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, who fans fell in love with in 2021’s WandaVision, and likely continue to flesh out the mystical corner of the MCU. With that in mind we decided to take a stab at which powerful magic user Plaza might portray!
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Adds Sasheer Zamata and Eric André
It looks like the cast for the upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, continues to grow as we have some more casting news from Deadline. Sasheer Zamata, an alumna from Saturday Night Live, has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Not just that, it seems that Eric André may have also booked at least an episode of the show. Jac Schaeffer is developing the series as part of their new deal with Marvel and 20th Century, which will further explore the character of Agatha Harkness, who was introduced to Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series with Kathryn Hahn in the role.
Netflix to Adapt ‘Gears of War’ for Feature Film and Animated Series
Another marquee video game franchise has officially found its streaming home. It has been revealed that Netflix has acquired the media rights to produce projects based around the Gears of War video game series. This comes after what has been described as a competitive negotiation process over the past number of months. The franchise had gradually become one of the most successful for the Xbox consoles. The announcement comes on the 16th anniversary of the franchise launch.
Cast Confirmed for ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’
Filming on The Acolyte has begun production and Lucasfilm has confirmed the show’s core cast. The series, which is set to star Amandla Stenberg, will focus on the final days of the High Republic era. Joining Stenberg are the previously announced Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game).
James Gunn Reacts to Ayer Cut Trending, Teases DC Studios’ Future Approach
If there ever is one thing that stands out on Twitter (ignoring current events), it was the fact that the director and now co-CEO of the newly formed DC Studios, James Gunn, has always been quite vocal about stories that would end up trending online. He’d often shoot down rumors before they would start getting too much traction.
Tenoch Huerta on the Challenge of Tackling Namor as an Antagonist in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, as it not only continues where the previous left off but also opens up the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a new corner, the introduction of Talocan. Tenoch Huerta is set to take on the role of Namor, who is a major player in the comics but is taking on a more antagonist role in the sequel.
Kumail Nanjiani Cast Some Doubt on the Status of ‘Eternals 2’
Marvel Studios Eternals served as a departure from the “Marvel formula” that has often been at the center of criticism of MCU films. Ironically enough, the departure from that formula became the center of criticism of Eternals, leaving fans wondering when, and maybe even if, a sequel might happen. Earlier this year, however, Patton Oswalt, who voiced Pip the Troll in a sequence that could set the stage for a potential sequel, claimed that a sequel was in the works. Shortly after that statement, it seemed clear that Oswalt was just repeating something he’d read online and not prematurely sharing any official info.
James Cameron Open to End ‘Avatar’ With Third Entry if ‘The Way of Water’ Bombs
It’s hard to deny that James Cameron has been quite ambitious when it was first revealed that he was not only returning to the Avatar series but also had four more sequels in some form of development. After a long wait since the first film made box office history ever since it was released in 2009, The Way of Water is finally set to release next month in December. Cameron has already filmed the third entry and it seems that they may not move forward if the upcoming Avatar sequel bombs.
TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)
TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.” “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ is a Cinematic Ocean of Potential
The following article exploring the potential cinematic potential of Netflix’s One Piece adaptation was inspired by chatting with some great people on the Discord fan page for the live-action adaptation. If you want to join the conversation, you can check out their Discord by clicking here or following @OPLAfandom on Twitter.
