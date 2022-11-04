ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Thousands of arthritis cases 'were missed during Covid': Another study lays bare the knock-on effects of pandemic

By Sophie Huskisson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Thousands of cases of arthritis were missed during Covid, according to another study laying bare the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

Researchers said 'there is likely to be a substantial burden of undiagnosed patients' as they did not see a rebound in diagnoses after restrictions were lifted.

It means many patients who might have the disease have not been seen by their GP or been reviewed by a hospital specialist, with cases not having jumped up above pre-2020 levels until April this year, they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfPgY_0iy0fTou00
Researchers said 'there is likely to be a substantial burden of undiagnosed patients' as they did not see a rebound in diagnoses after restrictions were lifted (stock)

The study, by researchers from King's College London and published in The Lancet Rheumatology journal, evaluated care for 31,000 people with new diagnoses of arthritis between April 2019 and March 2022 from a study population of over 17million people in England.

It found that the number of newly recorded arthritis diagnoses fell by 20 per cent in the year after the first Covid lockdown compared to the year before the pandemic.

Researchers used OpenSAFELY, a highly secure health data platform, to determine how the diagnosis and management of arthritis was affected by the pandemic.

More than 400,000 adults in the UK have rheumatoid arthritis, according to the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the lining of the joints, causing inflammation, stiffness, pain and extreme fatigue.

If left untreated, the joint can lose its shape and alignment and lead to permanent disability meaning early diagnosis and treatment improves outcomes for patients.

Once diagnosed, patients can start highly effective treatments to control symptoms and prevent irreversible damage.

The study found that there did not appear to be more delays in starting treatment for patients who were diagnosed during the pandemic.

It also said the time to assessment by a hospital specialist was shorter than before the pandemic, which could have been due to fewer hospital referrals overall and increased utilisation of virtual appointments during the pandemic.

Each year the quality of care for people with rheumatoid arthritis is benchmarked through a process of national audit.

These audits were paused during the pandemic, however, making comparisons of care challenging.

'Lead author Dr Mark Russell, from King's College London, said: 'This study highlights that there are likely to be people with joint pain and swelling who remain undiagnosed as a consequence of the pandemic.

'It is important to speak to a doctor if you have these symptoms, as early diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis greatly improves outcomes for patients and increases the likelihood of disease remission.

'An important message of this study is that it is possible to assess the quality of care for patients with long-term health conditions using routinely collected health data.

'This approach could be applied to many other chronic health conditions and be used to provide feedback to NHS organisations and clinicians, with the aim of optimising care for patients.'

Dr Benjamin Ellis, consultant rheumatologist and senior clinical advisor to charity Versus Arthritis said: 'Inflammatory types of arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, are conditions where the immune system attacks the joints and surrounding tissues.

'They cause swelling, agonising pain, stiffness and joint damage, and can take away a person's ability to live independently. People who develop inflammatory arthritis need urgent, intensive treatment from rheumatology specialists, as delays in diagnosis and treatment can lead to long-term pain and disability.

'This study suggests that during the Covid-19 pandemic around 2,700 people did not get the diagnosis they needed to access treatment and support.

'Worryingly, the figures since the pandemic suggest the NHS has not yet caught up, and people are being left in severe and unnecessary pain.

'The NHS must identify who these people are and focus on accelerating their treatment to prevent further unnecessary risk of harm.'

WHAT IS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS? THE AGONISING LONG-TERM ILLNESS THAT IS INCURABLE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286mi9_0iy0fTou00

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects around 400,000 people in the UK and nearly 1.3 million adults in the US.

Women are up to three times more likely to develop the condition than men. Those with family history of rheumatoid arthritis are also more vulnerable.

It is a long-term illness in which the immune system causes the body to attack itself, causing painful, swollen and stiff joints.

RA, the second most common form of arthritis that often begins between the ages of 40 and 50, tends to strike the hands, wrists and knees.

Scientists are currently unsure as to the exact cause of RA, but smoking, eating lots of red meat and coffee drinkers are at higher risk.

A cure has yet to be found, but treatments are available and proven to help slow down the progressive condition.

RA is a complex autoimmune condition that is diagnosed and treated by a Consultant Rheumatologist in secondary care and the patient is followed up on a regular basis by a consultant-led multi-disciplinary team in hospital.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

One in five patients with rheumatoid arthritis went undiagnosed during the pandemic

The number of new diagnoses of rheumatoid arthritis fell by 20% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research suggests. The study, published today in The Lancet Rheumatology journal by researchers from King's College London, shows there could be as many as a fifth of new cases that have gone undiagnosed, with cases not jumping up above pre-2020 levels. This suggests many of these patients have not been seen by their general practitioner or been reviewed by a hospital specialist. However, for patients who were diagnosed during the pandemic, there did not appear to be more delays in starting treatment.
The Independent

Black Death may have fuelled rise in diabetes and arthritis, study says OLD

Diabetes, arthritis and multiple sclerosis can be traced back to the Black Death, according to new research.The plague that ravaged Middle Age Europe fuelled genes that makes people vulnerable to autoimmune diseases.It shaped human evolution by influencing responses against pathogens. Pandemics may continue to do so in the future – with implications for Covid-19.Natural selection occurred at pace in survivors, leaving their descendants at increased risk, say scientists.Co-author Professor Hendrik Poinar, of McMaster University in Ontario, said: “When a pandemic of this nature – killing 30 to 50 per cent of the population – occurs, there is bound to be...
powerofpositivity.com

18 Symptoms of Autoimmune Arthritis That Most People Ignore

Perhaps you heard someone mention autoimmune arthritis–like rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis. But do you know how to identify the debilitating symptoms?. Typically, your immune system produces antibodies to protect your body from bacteria and viruses. But sometimes, your immune system creates antibodies that go after your body’s healthy tissue and cells, which leads to an autoimmune condition in which these super antibodies continue to attack your body’s healthy cells. The only treatment is to suppress your immune system to suppress its inaccurate immune response.
Daily Mail

Bride and groom, 68 and 74, become latest wedding couple to have their big day cancelled as Home Office block-books hotels to house asylum seekers

A bride and groom are the latest couple to have their wedding cancelled after a hotel was booked out by the Home Office for asylum seekers. This comes after a man was forced to change his tattoo in February this year showing the time and date of his wedding after the hotel after it was cancelled due to the hotel being booked up for refugees.
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished

A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
EverydayHealth.com

Experts Expand Definition of Rheumatoid Arthritis Remission

Decreasing disease activity in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) has long been the goal of medical treatment. But measuring when a person has met their goal — when symptoms are alleviated or at a low enough level that they don't impair function or overall health — is not always clear.
FLORIDA STATE
Medical News Today

Which types of arthritis can affect the arm?

Arthritis in the arm can cause pain, swelling, and stiffness in the elbow, shoulder, or wrists. It may affect one or more joints, depending on the type of arthritis a person has. Over 100 different types of arthritis and related disorders affect the joints throughout the body. Many can affect...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Grim receipt from Aussie battler whose story on Q&A shocked the nation and saw Jim Chalmers lost for words reveals how she's left with $11.60 after paying for the basics: 'At least bring us up to the poverty line'

The welfare recipient who shamed Labor Treasurer Jim Chalmers on ABC's Q&A has revealed how she lives hand-to-mouth from one welfare cheque to the next. Fiona Moore, 40, from Toronto near Newcastle, NSW, is surviving on $916.60-a-fortnight disability pension, including rent assistance, which barely covers her costs including $410 a week on rent and $80 a week on food.
Daily Mail

No more awful hospital grub! Hospitals are told to offer hot dishes 24/7, cook less chips and more veg, and introduce order-from-bed technology in NHS-ordered overhaul of dreary options

Hospitals have been told to serve up fewer chips in a crackdown on the dreary meals patients have complained about for decades. NHS bosses in England have also demanded trusts offer hot food 24/7 and let patients choose their dinner from bed, as well as cooking more vegetable and fish dishes.
Daily Mail

At least 10 Americans are released from Peruvian riverboat after they were taken hostage by machete-wielding indigenous group protesting oil spill - over 200 people were held captive in 'grim' conditions

At least 10 Americans have been released from a Peruvian riverboat after they were taken hostage in 'grim' conditions by a machete-wielding indigenous group protesting an oil spill. More than 200 people - including children and pregnant women - were trapped on Thursday after a group of indigenous protesters held...
BGR.com

Psychologist says the #1 ‘sleep killer’ can be fixed in 15 minutes

Struggling to sleep is a common problem for many in the world right now. In fact, upwards of 30 to 40 percent of adults in the United States alone report symptoms of insomnia and trouble sleeping throughout the year. But not every case of trouble sleeping is tied to insomnia. Sometimes, your biggest sleep killer is something as simple as your brain.
Daily Mail

Former Bank of England chief Mark Carney under fire after claiming Brexit is to blame for rising interest rates as he defends his doom-laden pre-referendum warning - as angry MPs says he's talking 'absolute tosh'

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney came under fire today after he claimed Brexit was to blame for rising interest rates. The ex-Bank chief, who was in charge at Threadneedle Street between 2013 and 2020, insisted Britain's departure from the EU was a factor in the cost of living crisis.
News-Medical.net

Anti-herpes drug can fight against antibiotic-resistant bacterium

A UNIGE team reveals that a drug used against herpes can fight a bacterium that is resistant to most antibiotics by weakening its defense mechanisms. The unreasonable use of antibiotics has pushed bacteria to develop resistance mechanisms to this type of treatment. This phenomenon, known as antibiotic resistance, is now considered by the WHO as one of the greatest threats to health. The lack of treatment against multi-resistant bacteria could bring us back to a time when millions of people died of pneumonia or salmonella. The bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae, which is very common in hospitals and particularly virulent, is one of the pathogens against which our weapons are becoming blunt. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has discovered that edoxudine, an anti-herpes molecule discovered in the 60s, weakens the protective surface of Klebsiella bacteria and makes them easier to eliminate for immune cells. These results can be read in the journal PLOS One.
News-Medical.net

Combining surrogate markers of kidney disease progression improves predictions of treatment effects on clinical endpoints

Change in urinary albumin:creatinine ratio (UACR) and glomerular filtration rate (GFR) slope are markers that are individually used as surrogates of chronic kidney disease progression in clinical trials. Investigators recently developed a strategy that combines information from the treatment effects on the two to improve the prediction of treatments' effects on patient outcomes. Their research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.
cohaitungchi.com

Signs and Symptoms of Gallbladder Disease

The gallbladder is a 4-inch-long pear-shaped sack located beneath the liver. It stores the bile produced by the liver and sends it down to the small intestine. Bile, in turn, breaks down fat. This allows nutrients to be better absorbed into your bloodstream. Like any organ, the gallbladder can develop...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

681K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy