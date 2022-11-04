Sullivan Absher Is Locked In To Notre Dame, Ready For First Game Day Visit

2023 offensive tackle commit will be on campus this weekend against Clemson and is ready for his first live game

Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive lineman Sullivan Absher is taking a break from its dominant senior season to head to Notre Dame this weekend to watch the Irish take on the 4th-ranked Clemson Tigers. It will be the first game day experience for the Notre Dame 2023 commit.

So far his senior season is definitely living up to his expectations.

"Our season is going great so far,” Absher said. "We are 9-1 heading into round one of the playoffs as the number two team in the state. I am really just enjoying this final season of high school football at South Point. It has been a highlight in itself.”

Sprinkled amongst the excitement of the season, Absher has continued to get more and more entrenched as a part of the Notre Dame family. The staff has made it a collaborative effort to develop those relationships with Absher, while he’s also getting more and more comfortable with the rest of the 2023 commits.

"Conversations with the coaching staff are some of the things I look forward to every week,” he explained. "I'll talk with Coach (Marcus) Freeman , (Tommy) Rees , (Harry) Hiestand , and Chad Bowden at least once a week along with some of the other staff.

"The relationship with the other recruits just gets closer and closer every day, we’re constantly texting back and forth on Snap chat and keeping up with each other on Twitter,” Absher continued. "I'm just so excited to see how it goes when we all finally get up there.”

This weekend presents a massive opportunity for Absher. Not only is it his first game day in South Bend, they are obviously also playing a great Clemson team from his home region. It’s also a chance to get to know a couple recruits in person for the first time.

"I’m looking forward to hanging out with all the commits again,” Absher said. “I still haven’t met Joe Otting or Charles Jagusah in person so I can’t wait to talk to them, and then I’m ready to see the game environment as well. This is my first game day visit so I’m pumped.”

This visit gives the class the opportunity to develop relationships at a deeper level, and help to solidify a potentially historic group in 2023. It is not lost on Absher how important it is that the majority of the class will be together.

"I think it’s gonna be a sign to everyone how much of a family this 2023 class already is, and the majority of us haven’t even met face to face yet,” he said. "This group of guys is goin do special things.”

Absher has been a model commit to the 2023 class since making his declaration back in May. He is also a tremendous player, and a potential pillar of the offensive line moving forward. The North Carolina native is considered a consensus four-star recruit according to all major recruiting platforms. On3 has him rated as the No. 59 overall player and No. 7 offensive tackle in the class.

The senior has been a key reason for South Point’s 9-1 record so far this season. Absher leads a tremendous offensive line who have been a dominant fixture in the run game. As a team, they are averaging 288. 8 rushing yards per game, while averaging 6.5 yards per carry and scoring 45 touchdowns.

