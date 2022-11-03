Read full article on original website
WATCH: Kelly Graves reacts to Oregon's opening day blowout over Northwestern
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves addressed the media for about seven minutes following his team's 100-57 win over Northwestern to start the 2022-23 season. The Ducks were led by freshman Grace VanSlooten and her 20 points and also saw Jennah Isai, Te-Hina Paopao, and Chance Gray reach double figures with 17, 15 and 14 points respectively. Graves spoke about the quality of the youngster's play as well as how Philly Kyei handled her starting debut and the injury of reserve center Kenney Basham.
Grace VanSlooten and the Duck frosh flex talent in blowout win over Wildcats
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's freshmen class left quite the positive first impression in their collegiate debuts on Monday afternoon. The four-player class accounted for 53 of the team's 100 points in their opening day win over Northwestern at Matthew Knight Arena. The foursome of Grace VanSlooten, Chance Gray, Jennah Isai and Kennedy Basham have no choice but to contribute, as head coach Kelly Graves put it after the win.
Dan Lanning offers latest on several injured Duck players
The Ducks may see the return of several injured players this weekend when they host No. 24 Washington, Dan Lanning suggested at his weekly Monday press conference. According to Lanning, defensive tackle Taki Taimani and offensive tackle Steven Jones have seen an uptick in practice participation and could be trending in the right direction.
Dan Lanning shoots down Auburn rumor: 'Grass isn't always greener'
Monday evening's weekly press conference provided Dan Lanning with the opportunity to address the Auburn coaching rumors that circulated over the weekend. Lanning went into great length to explain why he'd be different than a pair of recent coaches who left Oregon abruptly for southeastern coaching jobs. In an answer that lasted more than 70 seconds, Lanning laid out why his time in Oregon won't be a brief one.
Ducks move up in AP Poll, continue winning streak through chaotic CFB week
Oregon moves up in the latest AP Poll after its 49-10 victory over Colorado, moving to No. 6 overall. College football saw multiple top-10 teams lose, as Clemson, Alabama, and Tennessee all lost, which helps Oregon's poll positions. The Pac-12's highest-ranking teams all won, with each moving inside the top 10. USC checks in as the second-highest-rated Pac-12 team at No. 8, with UCLA and Utah coming in behind at No. 9 and No. 13.
Coaches Corner: Don't bet on Dan Lanning leaving Oregon for Auburn
A strange rumor popped up this weekend regarding mutual interest between the Auburn administration and Oregon first-year head coach Dan Lanning. The rumor has already been mostly debunked by 247Sports' AuburnUndercover site. However, it makes sense that Auburn would have an interest in Lanning. He has proven that he has the recruiting and coaching chops to immediately make a team a championship contender. And given his experience at Georgia, he has the SEC pedigree. But does this make sense for Lanning?
Everything Dan Lanning said on Monday of Washington week
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media over Zoom on Monday of Washington week. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter...
uclabruins.com
UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled
CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
KATU.com
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
Officials: Salem pedestrian killed after getting struck by car
A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
kezi.com
Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
