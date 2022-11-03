Preheat your oven to 350. Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with non-stick spray. Make the crust by beating the softened butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Once they are creamy, mix in the vanilla. With the mixer on low speed, mix in the flour until a soft dough forms. Press the dough into the bottom of the baking dish and place in the oven to bake about 12 minutes or until the center is set.

14 HOURS AGO