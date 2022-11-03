Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Smith's Sunday Brunch Fig Bars
Preheat your oven to 350. Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with non-stick spray. Make the crust by beating the softened butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Once they are creamy, mix in the vanilla. With the mixer on low speed, mix in the flour until a soft dough forms. Press the dough into the bottom of the baking dish and place in the oven to bake about 12 minutes or until the center is set.
Comments / 0