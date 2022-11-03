CLARION, Pa. – Six champions, a first place team finish and twelve placewinners highlighted a very busy day at the Clarion Open for Purdue wrestling. No. 10 Matt Ramos and No. 12 Parker Filius won their titles outright, while the duos of Dustin Norris and Jacob Macatangay and No. 14 Kendall Coleman and Nate Camiscioli shared their titles with each other once they reached the finals. Six more Boilermakers made the podium to give head coach Tony Ersland's team 240 team points, good for first place and 41 more than second place.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO