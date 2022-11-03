Read full article on original website
Schermerhorn Guides #14 Purdue Past Michigan, 3-1
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers secured its third consecutive win, 3-1 (25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20) at Michigan, which is receiving votes in the latest poll. With the win, Purdue improves to 18-6 (9-5 Big Ten), while Michigan falls to 14-10 (5-9 Big Ten). Senior libero...
Game 10 Prep: Brohm Press Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm held his weekly press conference as the team prepares for a tough road test in the battle for the Cannon Trophy as Purdue faces No. 20 Illinois on Saturday at noon in Champaign. JEFF BROHM: It's time to get back to...
Boilers Roll to Exhibition Win Over Purdue Northwest
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Five Boilermakers finished in double figures as the Purdue women's basketball team rolled to a 98-67 exhibition win on Sunday afternoon against Purdue Northwest. The Boilermakers will open the 2022-23 season Thursday night against Marshall. Caitlyn Harper led all scorers with 22 points on 10-of-13...
Road Trip Kicks-Off Season for Boilermakers
West Lafayette, Ind. – The 2022-23 Purdue wrestling team is set to start its season on the road this Sunday at the Clarion Open in Clarion, Pa. Head coach Tony Ersland is traveling an unprecedented 22 wrestlers for the varsity competition thanks to a NCAA rules change regarding outside competition that allows the program and the student-athletes more flexibility on competing attached.
Purdue Dominates Clarion Open
CLARION, Pa. – Six champions, a first place team finish and twelve placewinners highlighted a very busy day at the Clarion Open for Purdue wrestling. No. 10 Matt Ramos and No. 12 Parker Filius won their titles outright, while the duos of Dustin Norris and Jacob Macatangay and No. 14 Kendall Coleman and Nate Camiscioli shared their titles with each other once they reached the finals. Six more Boilermakers made the podium to give head coach Tony Ersland's team 240 team points, good for first place and 41 more than second place.
