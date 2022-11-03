OHP: I-44 eastbound near Memorial exit back open following crash involving a semitruck

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/03; 6:51 p.m.) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said I-44 eastbound at the Memorial Drive exit is now open.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) announced that I-44 eastbound near the Memorial Drive exit is partially blocked due to a collision involving a semitruck and two other cars.

Tulsa Police is assisting OHP in the investigation, and EMSA units and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are also on the scene.

