ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

OHP: I-44 eastbound near Memorial exit back open following crash involving a semitruck

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYzaJ_0iy0cY3U00

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/03; 6:51 p.m.) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said I-44 eastbound at the Memorial Drive exit is now open.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) announced that I-44 eastbound near the Memorial Drive exit is partially blocked due to a collision involving a semitruck and two other cars.

Tulsa Police is assisting OHP in the investigation, and EMSA units and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Four people arrested involved in large copper theft in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested four people involved in a $20,000 copper theft, Friday, Nov. 4. Officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease IMPACT Unit and Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served search warrants on two north Tulsa houses near Route 66 and Harvard. Officers found one suspect,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested after dog bites apartment employee

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after one of his pit bulls bit an apartment employee, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. The post said on Nov. 3, police were called out to a west Tulsa apartment complex for two pit bulls that were “aggressively chasing children.” Police learned Donald Lockridge owned the dogs, but couldn’t find him.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Local artists want answers after sudden closure of ahha center

TULSA, Okla. — R.C. Morrison is a local artist who exhibited his work at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Center. His reaction to its abrupt closing last week is a common one. “Disappointed but not surprised,” Morrison said, “We, in the arts community, always wondered what was keeping ahha afloat. We knew it wasn’t attendance so we were not surprised but very disappointed in the way they treated their people … that shouldn’t have happened.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

‘No excuse:’ Beggs residents demand answers after water issues

BEGGS, Okla. — Many residents in Beggs are angry. “There is no reasonable excuse that a city cannot supply its populous with water,” said resident Kenneth Lyons. Kenneth Lyons moved to Beggs in the summer. He said crews have tried finding a solution to the city’s water issues,...
BEGGS, OK
KRMG

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

A look at Saint Francis’ birth announcement button

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis has a new tradition that they hope will bring joy to the whole hospital. They have a new button that doctors can press to play a lullaby telling everyone when a baby is born. “Every time it goes off we’re like, ‘Oh there’s another...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Changes to school start times and the impact on teen sleep and academic performance

BIXBY, Okla. — Sports practices, part time jobs and homework can all make for a late bedtime, and some teens have to answer the alarm just five or six hours later to catch the bus. Experts say teens shouldn’t start their school day before 8:30 a.m. In this FOX23 Investigation, we look into which districts are making changes and what impact it’s having on performance.
BIXBY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
102K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy