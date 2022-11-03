Kansas started its defense of the 2022 national championship with an 89-64 win over Omaha. The Mavericks opened up an early 7-6 lead before KU ripped off a 15-3 run to take control of the game. KU led by as many as 16 points in the first half. In the second frame, Omaha pulled within single digits before KU responded with another scoring blitz, this one came in the form of an 8-0 run. Later, KU used a 13-0 run to blow the game open and put it to bed.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO