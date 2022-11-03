Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma State offers Colorado State transfer DT Devin Phillips
With the end of the college football season approaching, the transfer portal will soon fill up and teams will start to address immediate needs as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Oklahoma State will certainly have some holes to plug, especially on the defensive front, which has multiple seniors on the two-deep rotation.
Gradey Dick provides historic debut performance as KU defeats Omaha
Gradey Dick had the chance to push KU over the top against Omaha and make the Jayhawks 1-0 at Allen Fieldhouse for the 50th-straight season. With the Mavericks attempting to keep up with a surging Jayhawk squad during a momentum-charged run in the second half, Ernest Udeh Jr. poked the ball free.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State holds on to defeat UT Arlington, 77-66
STILLWATER, Okla. — Tipoff is finally here for Oklahoma State basketball and the 2022-23 season. The Cowboys are set to host UT Arlington in the opener on Monday night inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. *Oklahoma State wins the tip*. Oklahoma...
Sooners explode out of the gates in record-setting 105-94 win over Oral Roberts in opener
NORMAN, Okla. — The high-octane brand of Jennie Baranczyk basketball is quickly underway in year two. Her Sooners busted out of the gates to the tune of a record-setting 38-point first quarter and record-setting 67-point first half on their way to a 105-94 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles early Monday evening at Lloyd Noble Center in their season opener.
Three observations from KU basketball's win over Omaha
Kansas started its defense of the 2022 national championship with an 89-64 win over Omaha. The Mavericks opened up an early 7-6 lead before KU ripped off a 15-3 run to take control of the game. KU led by as many as 16 points in the first half. In the second frame, Omaha pulled within single digits before KU responded with another scoring blitz, this one came in the form of an 8-0 run. Later, KU used a 13-0 run to blow the game open and put it to bed.
Everything Norm Roberts said after Kansas' win over Omaha
For the 50th straight year, KU basketball is 1-0 inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks started the 2022-23 campaign on the right foot on Monday, defeating Omaha 89-64. It was a back-and-forth first few minutes before the Jayhawks started to pull away. KU led by as many as 16 points in the first half and Omaha was only able to pull within 10 points for a few possessions. KU led by as many as 26 on its way to victory.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0