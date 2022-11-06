ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Vote 2022:10 things to expect on Midterm Election Day in North Carolina

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZbvZ_0iy0ayjq00

As Election Day draws near, the State Board of Elections wants you to know 10 things to expect after you cast your ballot and the polls close.

The BOE said it wants to ensure that routine and required election procedures are "not misconstrued or misrepresented."

"Elections are the product of extensive planning and preparation, with thousands of bipartisan election workers, hundreds of partisan observers, and the bipartisan county boards of elections watching every step," the BOE wrote.

With that said, here are the 10 things to be aware of both on and in the days following the midterm election:

1. Minor disruptions arise during every election, such as power outages, tabulator or printer jams, or long lines at some voting places. These are not indications of malicious activity, and processes are in place to respond to each scenario. For example, if a ballot tabulator malfunctions, trained officials can be brought in to repair it, or the machine can be replaced by a certified and tested backup. Counties have backup plans in the event of a power failure.

2. It is not unusual for the State Board to extend polling hours beyond 7:30 p.m. if a disruption at a polling place causes an interruption in voting. The Board will issue a public notice if it meets on Election Day to consider polling hours extensions. The public will be able to listen to the meeting remotely. The State Board may extend voting hours at sites where voting is interrupted for at least 15 minutes, but the Board may extend voting only as long as the disruption and only for the affected sites. All votes cast after 7:30 p.m. will be provisional votes, per state law.

3. Unofficial election results will be reported as they become available on the State Board's Election Results Dashboard . Once polls close at 7:30 p.m., the dashboard is updated regularly throughout election night as county boards of elections report results to the state. Results from each voting site must be physically delivered to the office of the county board of elections under strict chain-of-custody procedures. Those results must then be verified and loaded onto the statewide reporting system.

4. Election night results are always unofficial. In the days after the election, bipartisan election officials in all 100 counties will ensure every eligible ballot is counted. They will audit and ultimately certify the results. Called the "canvass" process, this occurs after every election. For local contests, the county boards will certify the results on Nov. 18. For all other contests, the State Board will certify the final results on Nov. 29.

5. The State Board anticipates that the unofficial results reported by the end of election night will include about 99% of all ballots cast in North Carolina. The State Board will stop adding ballots to the totals on election night only after there are no additional ballots to count.

6. Ballots that will be counted and reported by the end of election night include:

  • All votes cast by voters during the One-Stop early voting period, excluding provisional ballots, which must be researched post-election to determine voter eligibility.
  • All by-mail absentee votes received by the county boards of elections by 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
  • All Election Day votes, excluding provisional ballots, which must be researched.

7. Ballots that will not be counted and added to unofficial results on election night include:

  • Properly signed and witnessed absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and arrive in the mail by 5 p.m. Nov. 14.
  • Overseas and military absentee ballots that arrive by mail to the county board of elections by 5 p.m. Nov. 17.
  • All provisional ballots, which must be researched after the election to determine voter eligibility.

County boards of elections will add any eligible ballots from these categories to the results during the post-election canvass period.

8. The general timeline for results reporting is as follows, but various factors can affect the timing:

  • 7:30 p.m.: Polls close.
  • 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: Counties report results of one-stop early voting and absentee by-mail ballots received by 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
  • 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Precinct officials hand-deliver Election Day results to county boards of elections offices.
  • 8:30 p.m.-midnight: Election Day precinct results are reported; reporting continues until all Election Day unofficial results are posted.

9. Elections officials do not "call" elections. Election officials never "call" or project a race for any candidate. Projections are made by media and/or candidates using unofficial results, typically based on the vote difference and the number of votes yet to be counted in a contest. In some cases, the trailing candidate will concede the contest if they realize they could not make up the vote differential with the ballots still uncounted. Election officials will go through the same post-election processes no matter how close the contest, even when a candidate concedes.

10. Stay tuned to the State Board for additional information about the election. The State Board will issue tips for Election Day voters and information about post-election processes, including audits and recounts. To ensure voters can be well-informed, the agency also plans online and in-person media availabilities on Nov. 7, and on the morning of Election Day.

VOTE 22 RELATED STORIES

How are mail-in and absentee ballots verified?

Can noncitizens vote in US elections?

5 things every NC voter should know before casting their ballot

Turnout on first day of early voting similar to 2018 election numbers

How to Get Election Results on ABC11

On election night, ABC11 Eyewitness News will bring you local, state and national news updates on our live stream from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and at 10 p.m. through 11:30 p.m.

Here's how and where to watch

ABC11 on your TV

ABC11's Live 24/7 Stream

ABC11 News App

ABC11 Live on Hulu

Amazon Fire

Apple TV

Android TV

Roku

Comments / 14

Related
US News and World Report

North Carolina Reports Possible Voter Intimidation, Threats Ahead of Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday. The alleged incidents come as grassroots poll observers, many recruited by prominent Republican Party figures...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Nevada Current

It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient

Election Day has morphed into Election Week. Tuesday ended with none of Nevada’s top ticket races being called. Election officials at Clark and Washoe counties, which together make up almost 90% of the state population, announced they did not have the resources to process the mail ballots that were received on Election Day via the postal service or physical dropboxes.
NEVADA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Election updates: 2022 midterm election results

With large batches still to be counted in key races, either party could still emerge with control of the House and Senate. Many poll watchers see a potential split, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats retaining a narrow Senate majority, a result forecast in polling for some time leading up to the election.
COLORADO STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Fox17

When will we know the results of the election?

WASHINGTON — One question on this Election Day is when will we know the results?. Will we have an idea as voting ends, or will we be waiting longer?. The reality is we may get some information quickly, but it might be several days before we understand a fuller picture.
GEORGIA STATE
Cheddar News

How Republicans Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 U.S. midterm elections continue to come in, director of the Republicans for Accountability Project Gunner Ramer discusses the key issues that brought voters to the polls, the quality of Republican candidates on the ballot, and why it seems a 'Red Wave' did not materialize.
NBC Chicago

2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely

Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy