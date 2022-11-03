There have been so many great horror movies in 2022, but one of the upcoming slashers that has fascinated genre fans around the world is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The horrific take on A.A. Milne’s classic children's story is coming soon with a 2022 streaming date still possible before the end of the year. However, now we know that this blood-soaked trip to the Hundred Acre Woods will be getting a theatrical release of some kind. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Blood and Honey will be theatrically released by Fathom Events in the US for one day only on February 15, 2023.

5 DAYS AGO