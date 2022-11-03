Read full article on original website
EW.com
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
disneydining.com
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
EW.com
Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years with indie horror film The Forest Hills
Welcome back, Shelley Duvall. The award-winning actress known for her roles in The Shining, Annie Hall, Brewster McCloud, Popeye, and many more is returning to the big screen for the first time in 20 years with the horror-thriller The Forest Hills from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Deadline Hollywood was first to report Duvall's casting.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Shows Off Alphonse's Armor
Fullmetal Alchemist released not one, but two feature-length live action films, with The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation both making their way to Netflix. While the series most likely won't be returning for a fourth film, or any potential sequel anime series any time soon, that isn't stopping fans from revisiting the Elric Brothers with creative works. One Cosplayer not only shared their take on Alphonse but shared a walk-through on how the amazing armor was created.
Nia Long Is 'Fighting for Justice' in Black Form-Fitting Superhero Costume for Halloween
Nia Long is looking for "justice." The 52-year-old actress posted photos Wednesday on Instagram in which she can be seen sporting a form-fitting black "superhero" costume. In one photo, Long stands alongside her friend dressed as Deadpool. Long's superhero look featured a long-sleeve, black-mesh top tucked into black leggings. She...
Adele says we've all been saying her name wrong
It pains us as Adele megafans to admit we’ve been saying her name wrong all these years. The superstar singer confirmed how to correctly pronounce her name last week when she took part in a fan Q&A to mark the release of her 'I Drink Wine' music video. Adele...
TODAY.com
'Who’s the Boss?’ stars Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro, Tony Danza reunite
Alyssa Milano posted a photo on Instagram on Nov. 3 featuring her with “Who’s the Boss?” co-stars Tony Danza and Danny Pintauro. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” she captioned the photos, possibly alluding to the upcoming sequel series. “Also, if you’re in LA and you like to smile — go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Wolverine has done a number on Deadpool’s car and MCU fans will love Ryan Reynolds’ reaction
Following the announcement that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool 3 — the first entry in the series to be couched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both Jackman and Reynolds are having a bit of fun on Twitter teasing the rivalry.
Morgan Freeman in Advanced Talks to Star in ‘Lucy’ Spinoff Series With EuropaCorp, Village Roadshow Producing (EXCLUSIVE)
EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow have partnered up to develop and produce a spinoff series based on “Lucy,” the hit action movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to star in the series, the plot details of which are being kept under wraps. The movie, which...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
Johnny Depp Made $650 Million During His Heyday In Hollywood, But His Biggest Payout Was Not A Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie
Johnny Depp has appeared in some of the most massive films of the 2000s and 2010s and has made a lot of money. While some may think his biggest payout came from his stint as Captain Jack Sparrow, it was actually from a different movie. According to The Management Group...
Max Maven Dies: Mentalist And Magical Historian Was 71
Max Maven, a pioneer in interactive broadcasting through his work as a mentalist and magical historian, died at his home in Hollywood on November 1 after a two-year battle with glioblastoma. He was 71 and his death was confirmed by management. Born Philip Goldstein on December 21, 1950 in Ithaca, NY, he created the character of Max Maven in the mid-‘70s, always dressing in black with a distinctive widow’s peak. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cinemark CEO Optimistic Streamers Will Follow Studios "Leaning Into" Theatrical; Ultimately, "We Could Find Ourselves With More Volume Than We Ever Had" Related...
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
The Hollywood Reporter to Host Live Q&A With Robert Downey Jr. at LA3C, Penske Media’s Inaugural Culture and Creativity Festival
The Hollywood Reporter is set to host a live Q&A with Robert Downey Jr. during LA3C, Penske Media Corporation’s inaugural two-day festival celebrating the culture and creativity of Los Angeles. “An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr.” will include an exclusive screening event for Sr., the Netflix documentary about Robert Downey Sr., followed by a live Q&A with Downey Jr. and his wife/Team Downey producing partner, Susan Downey, moderated by THR‘s Scott Feinberg.More from The Hollywood ReporterLA3C, Penske Media's Inaugural Culture and Creativity Festival, Adds Piso 21, Kyle and Chesca to Music LineupNewcomer Zethphan Smith-Gneist Holds the Screen With 'Tár' Star Cate...
Collider
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Sets U.S. Theatrical Release Date
There have been so many great horror movies in 2022, but one of the upcoming slashers that has fascinated genre fans around the world is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The horrific take on A.A. Milne’s classic children's story is coming soon with a 2022 streaming date still possible before the end of the year. However, now we know that this blood-soaked trip to the Hundred Acre Woods will be getting a theatrical release of some kind. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Blood and Honey will be theatrically released by Fathom Events in the US for one day only on February 15, 2023.
NME
What time is ‘Enola Holmes 2’ released on Netflix?
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock’s teenage sister in Enola Holmes 2, which is set to be released on Friday (November 4). Based on the young adult book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes became a pandemic hit for Netflix when it was released in 2020. The sequel, which sees Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter also reprise their roles, looks to recapture the same magic with a new mystery.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
