(Kennewick, WA) -- A third arrest made in connection to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. The Benton County Sheriff's Office say the were able to identify a 13-year-old boy in connection to the death of Sarabia, which happened back on October 15th as Sarabia was riding to a party in the backseat of an SUV near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick. The SUV was fired on and Sarabia was hit. It was on Thursday afternoon that authorities located the suspect were able to take him into custody after a traffic stop near 10th Ave and Ely Street. The teen was taken to the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of aggravated first-degree murder with a notice of firearm allegation and enhancement. This investigation is still on going. Detectives are actively developing and following all leads.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO