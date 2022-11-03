The Cincinnati Bengals came into the game against the Carolina Panthers extremely thin at defensive back — especially cornerback — and they may be even thinner. Rookie defensive back Dax Hill was in coverage on the Panthers tight end during the touchdown for Carolina to open the second half. He had is right arm hanging low following the play and went directly into the medical tent. Now the first round pick has been declared OUT with a shoulder injury.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO