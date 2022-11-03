Read full article on original website
Panthers activate Sam Darnold, fire two coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
WXII 12
2 coaches fired from Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold added into mix as QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals. The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Click the video player above...
Panthers fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after Sunday’s loss to Bengals
New changes to the Panthers' coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.
Cincy Jungle
Dax Hill lost to shoulder injury in Bengals vs. Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals came into the game against the Carolina Panthers extremely thin at defensive back — especially cornerback — and they may be even thinner. Rookie defensive back Dax Hill was in coverage on the Panthers tight end during the touchdown for Carolina to open the second half. He had is right arm hanging low following the play and went directly into the medical tent. Now the first round pick has been declared OUT with a shoulder injury.
Joe Mixon goes off for five touchdowns vs. Panthers
Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.
Will Panthers turn back to Baker Mayfield in Week 10?
The winds of change may be blowing for the feel-good story of PJ Walker and the Carolina Panthers after a disastrous performance in Week 9. While former XFL standout stole many hearts in his three admirable starts, his fourth (and horrific showing) in Sunday’s 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals may keep him from getting to No. 5. Walker connected on just three of his 10 passing attempts for nine yards and two interceptions.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals thrash Panthers 42-21, enter bye week at 5-4
The Cincinnati Bengals heard all the criticism over the past six days. They responded with a massive 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Joe Mixon was the unquestioned star of the afternoon, and the offense came out the gate with a statement to make. Mixon became the fifth player in Bengals history to rush for 5,000 yards during the opening drive, which ended in Mixon’s first of FOUR rushing touchdowns on the day.
NFL
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fires two more assistant coaches in wake of loss to Bengals
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Cooper joined the Panthers when former coach Matt Rhule was hired in 2020. Pasqualoni, the...
Bengals vs. Panthers Quick Takes: Joe Mixon helps Cincy land first-half knockout
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first-half drive chart for the Carolina Panthers sums up Sunday’s game perfectly. Needless to say, the Bengals won 42-21 to silence concerns about a depleted secondary and stagnant offense going into the bye week. The Panthers had fewer total yards (32) than points allowed at halftime (35), and their only first down came on a penalty.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals snap counts vs. Panthers: No one gets left out
When everything goes right, there’s no reason to hold anything or anyone back. The Cincinnati Bengals experienced one of their biggest wins in recent memory, with the final score being much closer than how the game played out. Star players performing like star players will always grab the headlines, but several Bengals made their season debuts after the home team quickly eliminated hope for the Carolina Panthers. Let’s see what the snaps have to say.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates from Sunday’s 1 p.m. start
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals have an opportunity to climb back above .500 when the Carolina Panthers come to town Sunday. Monday Night Football on Halloween was as much of a nightmare as fans could’ve expected as the Bengals defense struggled to slow down Nick Chubb. It was the first game this season the defense allowed a second half touchown, starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a season ending ACL tear to add injury to insult.
