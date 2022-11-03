This Fallout 4 Overhaul 2K mod will definitely hold you over until LEGO Fallout is released some time late next year or in 2024. Installation is straightforward and it’s essentially a full texture overhaul that revamps all of the objects across the base Fallout 4 game as well as its DLCs. There’s better textures for clothes, creatures, weapons, armours, and more, with most of luxor8071’s other mods included as well.

1 DAY AGO