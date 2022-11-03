ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecentersquare.com

Election 2022: Ryan leads Vance in recent Ohio poll

(The Center Square) – The director of the Community Research Institute at Baldwin Wallace University believes the vote gap could tell the story in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance when voting ends Tuesday. Baldwin Wallace’s final poll for the midterm...
fox10phoenix.com

Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
