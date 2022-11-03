Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES
November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
First-of-its-kind affordable housing development opens in Carlsbad
A new affordable housing development called Windsor Pointe opened in Carlsbad on Thursday, announced the the County of San Diego Communications Office.
Emergency Room Doctor provides pop-up health clinics for homeless
SAN DIEGO — Often times on the front lines of homelessness, you'll find incredible acts of generosity. In this Zevely Zone, I met an unsung hero. Dr. Pha Le is an emergency room doctor who left the hospital behind on this day to help the homeless. The people lined up at the free pop-up health clinic will probably never know the person behind it all.
Normal Heights property opened for young moms facing homelessness and domestic abuse
SAN DIEGO — A new multi-family property in the Normal Heights neighborhood of San Diego was opened for pregnant or parenting young women at risk of homelessness and domestic violence between the ages of 18-24. California Senate President pro-Tempore Toni Atkins joined Home Start’s Maternity Housing Program (MHP) officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Miracle on 34th Street” housing project.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Union School District Announced Today a $16 million Gift Received
The Escondido Union School District announced today a $16 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We are humbled by this recognition and the trust placed in us with this extraordinary gift, which was very much unexpected,” said Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD. “We are committed to a very measured, strategic approach for these funds so that we have a long-lasting impact on students.”
asumag.com
School for students with mental health needs in Carlsbad, Calif., is adding several additions
North County Academy, a San Diego County Office of Education school in Carlsbad, Calif., that serves K-12 students with mental health needs, is constructing elementary classroom additions. The project will add classrooms, a playground and a therapeutic area for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the San Diego County Office...
KPBS
San Diego Council President responds to Newsom's homeless challenge
San Diego is one of the cities affected by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to withhold funding for homeless projects — until they come up with better plans. San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said he gets what’s behind the governor’s decision. “I think the governor’s...
Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day
Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
Black Contractors Oppose Measure D, Citing ‘Discriminatory’ Potential
The National Black Contractors Association is calling on San Diego voters to oppose Measure D, saying it would prevent minority-owned, non-union firms from working on municipal projects. The measure, which is backed by Mayor Todd Gloria, would permit the city to recognize project labor agreements covering multiple contractors and unions...
San Diego weekly Reader
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
San Diego Voters Asked to Overturn Ban on Union Labor Pacts with Measure D
San Diego voters will decide Tuesday whether the city’s decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects will be lifted through Measure D. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into project labor...
San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measure on Nov. 8 Ballot
Voters on Tuesday will decide whether medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas will pay a tax that could be used for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks. If passed, the measure will impose tax rates of 6% for retail...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Teagan Ann Strain – Nov. 3, 2022
Teagan Ann Strain was born on Nov. 3, 2022 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego, Calif. She weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz. and was 21 inches long. Proud parents are Adam and Caty Strain. Maternal grandparents are Joe and Kathy Huntington of Bakersfield, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Julie Bennett, Gulf Shores, Ala.,, formerly of Los Alamos, and the late Lonny Strain. Courtesy photo.
chulavistatoday.com
Marco Contreras is vying to represent District 1 on Chula Vista City Council
Marco Contreras is running to represent District 1 on Chula Vista City Council during the Nov. 8 General Election. Contreras, a local business owner, and a local pastor, is running against Carolina Chavez to represent District 1. He did not respond to requests for an interview. According to his website,...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Public Health Urges Caution As Trio of Viruses Hits Community
San Diego County's public health officials continued to urge caution today as winter approaches and three highly-communicableb respiratory viruses remain present in the community. In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county is seeing an early spike of flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases. Flu cases rose by 1,198...
Chula Vista to Pick New Leadership in Mayoral Election on Nov. 8
Voters in San Diego County’s second-largest city will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years Tuesday, with Republican John McCann and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar squaring off for the position. McCann and Campa-Najjar received the most votes in a crowded June primary, with McCann receiving 8,618...
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
State Agency Files Civil Rights Suit vs. Black San Diego County Tenant
The California Civil Rights Department has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Black man who alleges he was subjected to ongoing discrimination after leasing a room in San Diego County and told by his landlord, "Your people are always making trouble."
coolsandiegosights.com
Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.
I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
countynewscenter.com
San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022
The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
