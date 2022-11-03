ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Emergency Room Doctor provides pop-up health clinics for homeless

SAN DIEGO — Often times on the front lines of homelessness, you'll find incredible acts of generosity. In this Zevely Zone, I met an unsung hero. Dr. Pha Le is an emergency room doctor who left the hospital behind on this day to help the homeless. The people lined up at the free pop-up health clinic will probably never know the person behind it all.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Normal Heights property opened for young moms facing homelessness and domestic abuse

SAN DIEGO — A new multi-family property in the Normal Heights neighborhood of San Diego was opened for pregnant or parenting young women at risk of homelessness and domestic violence between the ages of 18-24. California Senate President pro-Tempore Toni Atkins joined Home Start’s Maternity Housing Program (MHP) officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Miracle on 34th Street” housing project.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Union School District Announced Today a $16 million Gift Received

The Escondido Union School District announced today a $16 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We are humbled by this recognition and the trust placed in us with this extraordinary gift, which was very much unexpected,” said Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD. “We are committed to a very measured, strategic approach for these funds so that we have a long-lasting impact on students.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day

Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Teagan Ann Strain – Nov. 3, 2022

Teagan Ann Strain was born on Nov. 3, 2022 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego, Calif. She weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz. and was 21 inches long. Proud parents are Adam and Caty Strain. Maternal grandparents are Joe and Kathy Huntington of Bakersfield, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Julie Bennett, Gulf Shores, Ala.,, formerly of Los Alamos, and the late Lonny Strain. Courtesy photo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.

I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
LA MESA, CA
countynewscenter.com

San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022

The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

