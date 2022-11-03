Read full article on original website
Media, Democrats question intelligence of Americans who are voting Republican: 'Aren't very bright'
Liberal media figures and Democratic politicians on MSNBC, ABC, and more questioned the intelligence of Americans voting Republican amidst "threats to democracy."
Pennsylvania voters reveal how the Oz-Fetterman debate will impact their vote
Voters in Pennsylvania weighed in on how much the debate between Oz and Fetterman played a role in who they would cast their ballot for in this year's Senate race.
Midterms scenarios: will Republicans take the Senate and the House?
A handful of general scenarios could play out on Tuesday, each having huge significance for Biden and Donald Trump
Midterm elections could bring higher taxes in some states: What voters need to know
Several states are considering tax policy changes during this year's midterm elections, including tax-the-rich measures in Massachusetts and California.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
The Wall of Liars and Deniers: the artwork compiling the biggest US election lies
“I read this book called The Dictator’s Handbook, and if Trump could read, I’d have said he was going word-for-word from this book.” I’m talking with artist Phil Buehler, who recently installed a 50ft long banner called the Wall of Liars and Deniers, centered around Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Comprised of the tens of thousands of lies Donald Trump has made since being elected president, and culminating in Trump’s big lie, the project’s aim is to break through the desensitization that has inevitably set in after years of wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s political career. “It’s really corrosive on our democratic system, that people stop believing in free and fair elections,” said Buehler. “It’s truly a danger to our democracy.”
Keith Ellison, Who Locked Up George Floyd’s Killers, Is In A Fight For His Political Life
A backlash to rising crime and the activist left in Minnesota is fueling Republican Jim Schultz’s bid to unseat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat.
