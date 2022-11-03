ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
Smiles2all

Is It A Bird? A Plane? A Satellite Train?

An unexpected and delightful perk of living in Orcutt, California is the close proximity to Vandenberg Space Force Base aka Space Base. Ok, it is very, VERY cool to live near a “Space Base.” There is something connective about all of us watching the night sky down through the ages. Space has always been a part of my life. Being a youngster in the 1960s I remember our whole family going over to the Bradshaw’s house down the street to watch the moon walk of Apollo 11 on their color television in 1969, even though the actual walk was in black and white.
ORCUTT, CA
Flying Magazine

Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft

The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
OHIO STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control

The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
RURAL HALL, NC
MotorAuthority

Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight

A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
KOAT 7

Virgin Galactic 'on track' for commercial flights in 2023

Virgin Galactic hopes to begin commercial flights into suborbital space as soon as next spring, CEO Michael Colglazier told investors at a meeting Thursday to report the corporation's 2022 third-quarter financial results. The once-monthly flights will be aboard VSS Unity, which is launched inflight from the VMS Eve mothership. The...
NEW MEXICO STATE
helihub.com

Aurora Flight Sciences Announces New Fixed-Wing eVTOL Small UAS

Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing Company, has released its latest small UAS product, the Skiron Expeditionary sUAS, or SKIRON-X. This Group 2 unmanned aircraft system (UAS) combines the simple operation of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) configuration with the longer range and endurance of a fixed-wing design. SKIRON-X is a flexible solution for effective deployment across a wide variety of environments.
Flying Magazine

Ask FLYING: Takeoff Versus Departure

The Aeronautical Information Manual (AIM) contains a great deal of guidance on what to say when lining up for takeoff. [Courtesy: Deposit Photos]. Q: After lineup for takeoff, what do we say to ATC (air traffic control): “A-BCD is ready for departure” or “A-BCD is ready for takeoff”?

Comments / 0

Community Policy