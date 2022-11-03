Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL TOUGH GUY SUGGESTS MITCHELL MILLER COULD HAVE A TARGET ON HIS BACK
The Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins debacle has been all the rage this week, as the implications of the transaction are considerable. Miller was charged in juvenile court for the abuse of an intellectually disabled classmate, including racially charged insults and slurs. The victim's mother insists that it was not an isolated incident, rather years of consistent bullying.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER, LONG-TIME AVALANCHE COLOUR COMMENTATOR PETER MCNAB PASSES AWAY
Some sad news to report in the hockey world on Sunday as AltitudeTV announced that former NHLer and long-time Colorado Avalanche colour commentator, Peter McNab, has passed away. McNab appeared in 954 games between 1973 and 1987 with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. Upon...
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK HITS JONATHAN QUICK IN THE EYE BATTING FOR PUCK
As far as pot-stirrers in the NHL go, the Tkachuk brothers both sit second to none. Both of them are insanely well-equipped in the art of mental and physical warfare as it pertains to hockey, but even they generally have a good sense of staying on the right side of the proverbial 'line.'
markerzone.com
MONTREAL LOOKING TO MOVE A FORWARD; THREE NAMES ON THE BLOCK
The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly looking to clear a logjam by trading a forward as soon as possible. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, there are three likely names on the block, and Habs GM Kent Hughes has been reaching out to teams. "The Habs have reached out to several clubs...
markerzone.com
BRUINS PLAYERS THRUST INTO DIFFICULT POSITION BY MANAGEMENT AND ARE NOT IMPRESSED BY RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
The Boston Bruins' signing of Mitchell Miller has caused a huge whirlwind in and around the NHL, and placed centerfold in the discussion has been the Bruins' players. The players are the face of the organization, and they have been tasked with answering questions about the signing, which just isn't fair to them. The players didn't ask for it, they were not wholly on board with the decision (with what little consideration they are given), but still they must answer for it.
markerzone.com
HABS' JOSH ANDERSON TO HAVE HEARING WITH NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY
The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday afternoon that Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson will have a hearing for boarding Vegas Golden Knight defenceman Alex Pietrangelo. The incident occurred during the third period of Saturday's game between the two teams at the Bell Centre in Montreal....
markerzone.com
PLAYERS, REFS RUN OUT CLOCK AFTER LEAGUE SAYS GAME CAN'T BE ENDED DUE TO PLAYER INJURY
An upstanding gesture in a worrying situation from a hockey team in Germany. Early in the third period of a game between the Selber Wölfe and Ravensburg Towerstars of DEL-2, Germany's second highest league, Selber's Max Gimmel suffered a medical emergency and was taken to hospital. Gimmel is listed in stable condition by his own team, with more testing required. In the meantime, while waiting for word on Gimmel's condition, it was checked on and announced that the game could not be cancelled, even though Ravensburg was winning 7-0 at that point and the Selber Wölfe were willing to let that be the end.
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN PASSES GORDIE HOWE, SECURING ALL-TIME LEAD IN GOALS W/ ONE FRANCHISE
Alex Ovechkin's powerplay goal against Arizona pushed him past Gordie Howe - Mr. Hockey, himself - becoming the NHL's all-time leader in goals for one club with 787. The goal was scored from the spot in which approximately 35% of Ovechkin's have come in his career, right around the right face-off dot relative to the goalie. Karel Vejmelka never stood a chance.
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY NOT CONSULTED BEFORE MITCHELL MILLER SIGNING
The Boston Bruins' signing of troubled former Arizona Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller shocked the hockey world, and it's obvious that the drama surrounding this situation will be aplenty. The Athletic's Aaron Portzline recently reached out to Gary Bettman to see if the Bruins consulted the league before signing the...
markerzone.com
FORMER SECOND OVERALL PICK LOANED TO THE MINORS
The Los Angeles Kings announced on Sunday that they've assigned 2020 second overall pick Quinton Byfield to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League. Byfield, 20, has missed the last six games for Los Angeles due to flu-like symptoms and in order to build him back up for conditioning reasons, they assigned him to the AHL.
markerzone.com
CAPITALS CLAIM FORMER STANLEY CUP CHAMPION OFF WAIVERS FROM TORONTO
The Washington Capitals have found a way to help their injury issue on forward. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Capitals have claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Aubé-Kubel, 26, was signed by the Maple Leafs to a one-year contract worth $1 million on the opening...
markerzone.com
LUCAS RAYMOND LEVELS MAT BARZAL, DRAWS TWO PENALTIES, THEN SCORES POWERPLAY GOAL
Lucas Raymond's tenure in the NHL has been a resounding success. In 92 games for Detroit, the former 4th overall pick has 62 points and 24 PIMs, and he finished fourth in Calder voting in his rookie campaign. In tandem with Moritz Seider, Raymond has shown that the Red Wings do have some legitimate players in their system.
markerzone.com
PLAYER SAFETY ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION FOR JOSH ANDERSON
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that it has suspended Canadiens forward Josh Anderson for two games for boarding Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. DoPS' link includes a video explanation.
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE GETS LIT UP BY NEWLY ACQUIRED CAPS FORWARD NICOLAS AUBE-KUBEL (VIDEO)
Newly acquired Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel is doing what he can to become a fan favorite with his new team. The Caps matched up with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, and Aube-Kubel decided to bring a physical presence to the game. Evander Kane had the puck in open ice, and Aube-Kubel absolutely decks him.
markerzone.com
PLAYER SAFETY SUMMONS MATTHEW TKACHUK OVER STICK TO THE EYE OF KINGS' JONATHAN QUICK
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Matthew Tkachuk will have a hearing for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick. The play transpired in the dying minutes of LA's 5-4 win over Florida last night. Tkachuk took a clear swipe at Quick, which could have led to a serious eye injury - including blinding Quick in that eye.
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN MAKES INSANE BETWEEN-THE-LEGS PLAY ON CLUTCH GOAL
Alex Ovechkin scored goal number 788 earlier tonight, putting him 13 behind Gordie Howe on the all-time list and 106 behind Wayne Gretzky's record for most ever. The Great-8's goal scoring prowess speaks for itself, but every now and again we are reminded of the Russian's ability to dish the puck.
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER'S AGENT RELEASES STATEMENT AMID CONTROVERSY OVER CONTRACT SIGNING
Amid the announcement and reaction to the signing of 20-year-old Mitchell Miller to an entry-level by the Boston Bruins, Miller's agent has apparently been taking heat for signing him as a client given the racial implications of the situation. Eustace King of O2K Sports Management has now decided to release a statement commenting on why he signed Miller despite Miller's racist actions in the past, and why his agency was onboard.
markerzone.com
JACK CAMPBELL GETS CANDID WITH HIS PLAY FOLLOWING 6-2 DEFEAT, 'IT'S PATHETIC'
When the Edmonton Oilers got swept at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals, it was a nearly unanimous conclusion that GM Ken Holland would add a goaltender. He did just that when he signed free agent Jack Campbell to a five-year, $25 million contract this summer.
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA IS WHOLLY UNIMPRESSED WITH RASMUS RISTOLAINEN'S GAME, JOINING PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE ELSE
Since John Tortorella took over as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, they have looked nothing like the pile of garbage they were last season. Torts' preachings have resulted in a total buy-in from the team, at least for now. We'll see where they are at come game 70. But...
markerzone.com
FULL WAIVERS LIST - NOVEMBER 7
After everyone from yesterday cleared waivers, there is a new list today. On November 7, a pair of players were placed on waivers by their respective teams for purpose of reassignment. Montreal Canadiens - Rem Pitlick, forward. Chicago Blackhawks - Dylan Wells, goalie.
