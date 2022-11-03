Read full article on original website
Related
Call The Midwife season 12 set pictures reveal major character wedding
Spoilers for Call the Midwife follow. Call the Midwife has released a new set picture from the filming of season 12 that confirm a wedding for a major character. The photo is of characters Trixie Franklin and Matthew Aylward who are leaving a church in a bridal dress and suit. Happy onlookers are cheering behind them. Trixie is played by long-running Call the Midwife star Helen George while Olly Rix plays Matthew.
Gunpowder Mini-Series
Made in 2017, Gunpowder is arguably the best BBC/HBO mini-series ever made so I was wondering why there are no repeats? Some of the execution scenes were quite graphic and even gruesome but I don't see why the BBC are not making it available on iPlayer. Anyone know of any plans to repeat?
Emmerdale actor Kevin Mathurin addresses co-star's sad exit
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale actor Kevin Mathurin has addressed his co-star Katherine Dow Blyton's sad exit from the soap. Back in October, Katherine's character Harriet Finch tragically died after suffering life-threatening injuries during the dramatic storm week as part of a 50th anniversary episode. The hour-long special saw Harriet crash...
Emmerdale reveals aftermath of Cain Dingle's murder revelation
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans will see the aftermath of Cain Dingle's big new storyline twist next week. The ITV soap has revealed that Cain is taking the blame for the death of Al Chapman in a desperate bid to protect his 10-year-old son Kyle. Cain pleaded guilty to Al's...
Emmerdale reveals shocking secret over Al Chapman's death in flashbacks
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale recently shocked fans by airing the surprise death of Al Chapman during a confrontation with Cain Dingle, and tonight's (November 7) episode will air a flashback scene delving deeper into how 10-year-old Kyle is responsible for his death. In the scenes, Kyle and Cain relive exactly...
I'm a Celebrity star Olivia Attwood leaves the show after 24 hours
Olivia Attwood has been forced to pull out of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. The former Love Island star has had to leave on medical grounds after 24 hours in the jungle. A representative from the show confirmed (via OK!): "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to...
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Ellie Simmonds compares Strictly exit to "heartbreak."
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Ellie Simmonds has said her elimination from Strictly Come Dancing is “a bit like a heartbreak.”. The swimmer, who was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, exited the show after being defeated by Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in Sunday night’s (November 6) dance off.
ITV Player being redirected over to STV Player to watch a drama because I live in Scotland
The other week I thought I would look for a drama from 2018 with Sheridan Smith called "Cleaning Up." So I looked on ITV website and found all six episodes. Signed into my account but when I clicked on to the first video in the drama series it directed me to STV Player only to find that the six episodes weren't available on STV Player.
Coronation Street and Emmerdale's first World Cup schedule changes confirmed
Coronation Street and Emmerdale will both face schedule changes later this month as the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins. ITV will be showing several of the live football games, which means that the regular transmission patterns for the soaps will be disrupted. New schedules have been released today for the...
Will we ever see Janine Butcher return to the show
Well her return to the show has not been that great. So do you think this will be the last time we see her as how many more times can she appear in the show and then leave again. Yes when Charlie brooks needs the money. Unlike actresses like jo...
Umbrella Academy boss reveals first look at final season
The showrunner for The Umbrella Academy has revealed the first look at the final season of the Netflix show. Posting on Instagram, Steve Blackman showcased the cover page for the script of the season premiere, which is titled ‘The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want’. Blackman, who...
Home and Away lines up shock accident for pregnant Ziggy Astoni
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Ziggy and Dean have cause to worry in upcoming scenes to air in Australia on Home and Away when she suffers a fall down the stairs at Salt. But the story, which won’t air here in the UK on Channel 5 until...
EastEnders' Lola gets new hope from Ben discovery
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola has received some unexpected new hope following a discovery from Ben in EastEnders. The young mum received tragic news from her doctors that her brain cancer is terminal, and now they would begin treatment to extend her life as long as possible. Monday's episode dealt with...
Manifest boss teases returning characters ahead of show finale
Manifest season four spoilers follow. Manifest showrunner Jeff Rake has opened up about tying up all loose threads in the show's hotly-anticipated finale. The series was originally axed by NBC but was saved from cancellation when Netflix picked it up last year on the back of a massive fan campaign. Now, it's returned for a fourth and final instalment, split into two parts.
Sky Documentaries including Crime (Spoilers)
This is for documentary shows from the Sky Documentary and Crime Channels and their respective on demand services. Thought that it might be worth having a general thread for these shows rather than discuss them all individually. Obviously a popular documentary series may deserve its own thread and anyone can start that in the appropriate forum. Be careful what you read as there may be discussion of a show you have seen yet.
EE - Does EastEnders need a New Unconnected Family?
Is it time for a new Unconnected Family to move onto the Square?. Is it time for a new Unconnected Family to move onto the Square?. The writing team needs to sort out and consolidate existing families before introducing new ones. Plots are dominated by the same big characters - Kat, Stacey, Phil, Ben, Sharon, Mick et al, whereas others like Whitney and Denise are sidelined. EE has a talented cast. It should be better used.
The Masked Singer UK: I'm A Celebrity special - 6 November - 7.30pm - ITV1
A one off special to celebrate the return of IAC to Australia, the starter to take us into the main course at 9pm. Four celebrities or more precisely former campmates, will do battle to determine who will be the winner of this particular show. Spoilers for those who prefer to...
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
Do changes need to be made to the SCD Format.
After the drama of the weekend some viewers think that its time to make changes to the format for SCD as many of the best dancers are leaving the show too early. What do we think regarding this? https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/tv/sobbing-strictly-come-dancing-viewers-25449139. I think as its the highest rated regular show, its fine....
