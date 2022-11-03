Read full article on original website
An Advent Calendar Cover
Was it not just yesterday that I took down the family Christmas tree? No, really; it was yesterday. Some of you must feel the same way. Where has the year gone? Like those of you who work in retail or fashion or interior design, for example—buying for holidays months in advance–we must invoke some holiday joy in 80-degree fall weather.
The Grass Is Greener
Julie and J.T. McCarty are no strangers to intricate, stunning landscaping. The owners of Colonial Classics have designed gorgeous residential gardens and premier outdoor spaces for decades. But when it comes to their own backyard, the McCartys leave no stone unturned in creating the same peaceful oasis they deliver to customers.
