datafloq.com
India’s Paytm posts rise in quarterly revenue as loan growth jumps
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm Paytm reported a 76% jump in second-quarter revenue, helped in part by a surge in loan growth, while the company reiterated that it would turn profitable by September 2023. Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to 19.14 billion Indian...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
datafloq.com
Voice Marketing: How Will Voice Search Change Marketing
The voice marketing trend is one of the hottest new trends in marketing. The use of voice search has become more common among businesses and users. Marketers have adopted this technology, from audio recordings to content reading, as a ranking booster for their online businesses. Since the invention of Google Assistant in 2011, the voice search market has gained momentum, making voice assistants the new battleground for brands.
As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right
Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
zycrypto.com
Over 60 Billion Dogecoins Purchased At Key Support As Traders Eye $1 DOGE Price
Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
datafloq.com
Medibank says hacker accessed data of 9.7 million customers, refuses to pay ransom
(Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia’s biggest health insurer, on Monday said no ransom payment will be made to the criminal responsible for a recent data theft, wherein around 9.7 million current and former customers’ data was compromised. Highlighting findings of the firm’s investigation to date, Medibank confirmed that...
Bringing consultancy and execution together: UX/UI design and product development agency COBE joins the Etribes Group
HAMBURG & MUNICH, Germany & OSIJEK, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- To be successful, digital projects need a strong strategic foundation and assured implementation capabilities. The results are usually best if both come from the same place. With its constantly expanding service offering, that is exactly what Etribes ( https://etribes.de ) is able to provide. Now that UX/UI design and product development agency COBE ( https://www.cobeisfresh.com ) has become part of the Etribes Group, the digital consultancy has substantially strengthened its implementation capability in the areas of UX/UI design, service design, web, and mobile development. Together, COBE and Etribes are even more attractive for DAX corporates and German Mittelstand companies. The Etribes Group * generates a joint turnover of over 35 million Euros and employs around 300 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005037/en/ Felix van de Sand, Managing Director COBE, Fabian J. Fischer, CEO of Etribes Group, and Daniel Wagner, also Managing Director COBE (from left to right) are happy both companies have merged. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
China’s Second-Largest Chipmaker Poised for $2.5 Billion IPO in Shanghai
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese chip manufacturer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has received regulatory approval for an 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) IPO in Shanghai, according to a filing published late on Friday on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The planned initial public offering (IPO) comes as China’s chip companies gear...
The super-charged dollar just saw its steepest drop in over 2 years as rumors swirl about China's reopening
The US dollar index weakened about 1.3% on Friday as rumors about a China reopening circulated. In 2022, the US Dollar Index has climbed roughly 16% as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy. Should China ease its zero-COVID policies, its economy and energy demand would see a sharp rebound. The...
datafloq.com
Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China’s hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters’ reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with...
Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs, says company lost more than $4M per day, employees got severance packages
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk defended his severe cost-cutting efforts that resulted in layoffs across the company Friday by claiming the social media platform was losing more than $4 million per day and that impacted employees were given generous severance packages. "Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no...
Report: Meta set to become latest Silicon Valley firm to announce layoffs
PALO ALTO -- Even the metaverse can't escape the growing wave of layoffs sweeping through the Silicon Valley during the current economic slowdown, according to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, could announce large-scale layoffs this week involving thousands of positions, the Journal reported.As of its latest earnings statement, Meta has more than 87,000 employees. The planned layoffs would be the first large scale reduction to occur in the company's 18-year history. A company spokesman refused to comment on the report Sunday, but pointed to the recent earnings...
americanmilitarynews.com
China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Called Bitcoin’s 2022 Tumble Says Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Set for Extended Rallies
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing bullish sentiment on two specific altcoins as the digital asset markets begin to flash signs of bullishness. Starting with Shiba Inu (SHIB), pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,500 Twitter followers that his bullish trade idea for the meme coin published earlier this week is all “going according to plan.”
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK crossing its ATH depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink has been the industry leader of oracle networks for a while now. But a new web3 oracle by Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is threatening Chainlink’s status quo. The Binance Oracle will serve as a data feed network connecting real-world data to blockchain-based smart contracts, and could very well be a major rival to Chainlink.
Complex
Diddy Set for Historic $185 Million Cannabis Company Deal, Reported to Be Among Elon Musk’s Twitter Investors
One of the investors behind Elon Musk’s Twitter deal has been revealed to be, at least as alleged in a new report, Diddy. According to a report from TMZ on Friday citing “sources close to” Diddy, he was among the group of investors who ultimately helped the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder secure the much-discussed Twitter takeover. In fact, Diddy is said to have invested more than $10 million.
u.today
Cardano Faces Its Final Test After Reaching Fundamental Resistance Level
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
