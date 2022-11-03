ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers want to feature Tobias Harris more on the offensive end

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2Cjc_0iy0KhuB00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-5, a start nobody saw coming from such a talented team. But James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris have had a tough time finding any rhythm.

Now that Harden will miss a month due to a right foot tendon strain, the Sixers need somebody to step up and provide more offense. Of course, Philadelphia will rely more on Embiid and Maxey, but Harris will have to get some more looks within the offense.

Harris is shooting 44.9% from deep on 5.4 attempts per game, but he is taking only 10.7 shots overall. With Harden out, he will need to give more on offense.

“It’s big for us,” said coach Doc Rivers. “He came back in and made a shot. He obviously has to get used to the most on our team to not touching the ball as much as he has in the past. I really think he’s trying to do that. He’s catching and shooting pretty well. We still want to feature him in the post when he has a matchup. I thought we got a little bit out of that in the first half. So he’s been great.”

Rivers is right. Harris was one of Philadelphia’s top offensive options in the past before the emergence of Maxey and the addition of Harden. Now that Harden is out, this is an opportunity for Harris to take a step forward within the offense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm not spending my Celtics money' says Boston superstar Jayson Tatum

Fans of Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum may not know the St. Louis native has struggled to make ends meet in his past, even living under the threat of eviction at one point when his home was at risk of a bank foreclosure. So, with that in mind, it should probably come as no surprise that Tatum is not especially big on spending the money he earns from the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles ended a nascent two-game winning streak on Friday when it fell to the Utah Jazz, 130-116. LeBron James has been feeling under the weather over the last several days, and for the second straight game, he shot under 40 percent and missed all of his 3-point attempts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot moves up UNC basketball rebounding list

UNC basketball forward Armando Bacot put together a monster season a year ago for the Tar Heels, grabbing 511 total rebounds which was a new program record in a season. As the 2022-23 campaign begins, Bacot has his eyes set on Tyler Hansbrough’s program record for a career. Bacot entered this year with 1,002 career rebounds which is No. 10 on the all-list. And it didn’t take him long to move up. Bacot moved into 8th all-time on the list in Monday night’s season opener against UNC-W. Doing so in the first half by grabbing his fifth rebound of the game and passing Brad Daugherty (1,003) and Mitch Kupchak (1,006). Bacot now has six rebounds tonight and 1,007 in his career, passing Mitch Kupchak (1,006) for eighth place in UNC history. — Carolina Basketball Stats & Info (@UNCMBBStats) November 8, 2022 Next up for Bacot on the list is Antawn Jamison who is seventh with a total of 1,027 career rebounds for the Tar Heels. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL schedule: Game-by-game predictions for the Cowboys after the bye

My how time flies. For the second season in a row, Dallas has a 6-2 record after eight weeks of the season. Back in early September, Cowboys Wire ran an exercise where we went game by game in predicting Dallas’ win-loss record. That prediction, found here, had Dallas sitting with a 5-3 record at this point in the season. Those predictions flipped the results from the first two games (losing against Tampa and winning over Cincinnati) and clearly over-estimated the returning prowess of the Super Bowl champion Rams.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy