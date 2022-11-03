Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Related
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team
Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T
There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts crowned Homecoming royalty
Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts were overjoyed after being crowned Homecoming royalty on Nov. 5. Elon University seniors Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts were greeted by a cheering crowd of students, alumni and families after they were crowned Homecoming royalty on Nov. 5. The ten candidates were presented on the...
alamancenews.com
Sunday win puts Elon back in CAA soccer title game with Hofstra
Hofstra will visit Saturday for conference tournament final. Elon’s quest to add to its regular-season championship in Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer with a tournament title took a positive turn Sunday afternoon. The Phoenix had to work hard to fend off determined Drexel in a quarterfinal game, winning...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will open the regular season Monday night in the Smith Center, hosting UNC-Wilmington. The Tar Heels haven’t dropped a season opener since the 2001-02 season. If you aren’t making the late-night trek to Chapel Hill for the game, here’s how you...
alamancenews.com
Elon posts perfect home slate, makes statement on Senior Day
Elon passed another stress test Saturday afternoon. The Phoenix, sensing the need for a strong finishing stretch, churned out a stellar performance by defeating Albany 27-3 on homecoming in the final home game of the regular season. “Every game is a playoff game,” safety Marcus Hillman said in terms of...
bloggersodear.com
Is it Time to Abandon the Slow Mesh?
The “slow mesh” took the Wake Forest offense to new heights in 2021, giving the Deacs the 4th best offense in the nation with 41 points per game and 467.9 yards per game. While the Wake Forest offense has been pretty good this season, the Deacs have dropped to 19th in the nation with 36 points per game and 431 yards per game. In the past two weeks, the offense has been totally lackluster, combining for just 42 total points and 11 turnovers. One of the biggest issues in those two games has been the complete lack of a run game, as the Wake running backs have combined for just 154 yards on 47 carries against Louisville and NC State—over a third of those yards came in garbage time against the Cardinals.
Rajah Caruth ends NASCAR season with Top 20 finish
Another solid finish shines more light on the bright future for Rajah Caruth. The post Rajah Caruth ends NASCAR season with Top 20 finish appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Photo Gallery: NC State football vs Wake Forest
Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s football game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University alumni, campus community enjoy annual Homecoming tailgate
Alumni talk during Elon University's 2022 Alumni Tailgate at the Lake Mary Nell Promenade on Nov. 5. Elon University alumni of all ages came back to campus to celebrate the annual Homecoming tailgate on the Lake Mary Nell promenade Nov. 5. Tents for each class reunion held multiple families and friends, as well as different student organizations handling food for the event.
WRAL
NC State takes a day off after 3 student suicides
Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes, assignments or exams are scheduled. Instead, students are encourages to take a break, focus on their health or participate in free Wellness Day activities. Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes,...
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
WXII 12
Triad locations to participate in Color the World Orange Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The ninth annual Color The World Orange Day is Monday. Nov. 7, aimed at spreading awareness of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). It's also known as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), and is described by the Mayo Clinic as a "form of chronic pain that usually affects an arm or a leg... where the pain is out of proportion to the severity of the initial injury." Symptoms include continuous burning or throbbing pain, hypersensitivity to touch or cold, swelling of the painful area, and changes in skin temperature, color and texture.
Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
carolinajournal.com
The University of North Carolina fights for the right to racial discrimination
The United State Supreme Court heard oral arguments of Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina (SFFA v. UNC) on October 31. The case allows the high court to correct a historical wrong and end racial preferences in college admissions. The plaintiffs, SFFA, asked in their hearing request...
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
mebaneenterprise.com
City of Mebane names new Development Director
Public service is in Ashley Ownby’s blood. Her father was a firefighter before becoming a building inspector in Rutherford County. Her mom worked for Rutherford County government and now is a teacher in the county’s school system. So, it seems natural that she ultimately would pursue a career in the public sector at some level, whether it be local government or with a nonprofit.
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist church and University donate funds for racial justice work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest Baptist church and Wake Forest University School of Divinity started a new scholarship to students to support racial justice work. The Wake Forest Baptist church endowed fund will also go towards the meals on wheels ministry with senior services. Students qualify if they...
The race is on for NC’s Congressional District 6
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6. On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott. Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in...
