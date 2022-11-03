The “slow mesh” took the Wake Forest offense to new heights in 2021, giving the Deacs the 4th best offense in the nation with 41 points per game and 467.9 yards per game. While the Wake Forest offense has been pretty good this season, the Deacs have dropped to 19th in the nation with 36 points per game and 431 yards per game. In the past two weeks, the offense has been totally lackluster, combining for just 42 total points and 11 turnovers. One of the biggest issues in those two games has been the complete lack of a run game, as the Wake running backs have combined for just 154 yards on 47 carries against Louisville and NC State—over a third of those yards came in garbage time against the Cardinals.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO