WFMZ-TV Online
Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Who's on the ballot for Tuesday's election
Tuesday’s election will determine who will be Pennsylvania’s next governor and the state’s next U.S. senator. In Luzerne County, the ballot also includes elections for two congressional districts, two state senate districts and six state House districts. The major party candidates for governor are Democrat Josh Shapiro...
WFMZ-TV Online
What Pa., NJ voters should know for Election Day
EASTON, Pa. - The phones have been ringing off the hook at local election offices, as people ask about their polling places, districts, registration status and ID needed for the first-time voting. All of that information can be found on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Department of States' websites. "Democracy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election notes
It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Here are some important details:. RESULTS: The Standard-Speaker will report on election results throughout the night and into early Wednesday at www.standardspeaker. .com. Be alerted to the latest developments by signing up for news alerts at www.standardspeaker. .com/newsletter. ON THE BALLOT: Locally, voters are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner called to crash on I-176 in Robeson
ROBESON TWP., Pa. — The Berks County Coroner's Office was called to a crash on Interstate 176 in Robeson Township on Saturday. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway, near milepost 7. The coroner's office was not able to confirm the number of fatalities. Emergency radio...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
