Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in the rural Barron County town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Tuesday, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town’s political debate over a local couple’s dream of opening a winery.
Democratic candidates share views, stories at Waterloo forum event
WATERLOO – Mike Franken said a small company he saw prosper and say no to acquisition while based in Stuttgart, Germany, is emblematic of the America he wants to see in the future. The former admiral in the U.S. Navy, the Democratic candidate on Tuesday’s election ballot for U.S....
St. Thomas beat Valparaiso 34-7 for eighth straight victory
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Grif Wurtz returned a fumble 79 yards for a touchdown and Owen Kanzler went 89 yards for a kickoff-return score and St. Thomas pulled away from Valparaiso 34-7 on Saturday for its eighth-straight win. The Tommies (8-1, 6-0 Pioneer Football League) had three touchdown plays...
Sueing, Sensabaugh lead Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener. Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Buckeyes, who opened with a win for the 19th straight season — including the last six under coach Chris Holtmann. Key finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Sensabaugh totaled 17 points and nine boards. Sensabaugh is one of six true freshman on an Ohio State roster with 10 newcomers.
Rain likely for Minnesota with some snow possible this week
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says the state of Minnesota could finally see some much-needed moisture this week. Officials say a strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota into and west central Wisconsin.
