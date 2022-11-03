COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener. Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Buckeyes, who opened with a win for the 19th straight season — including the last six under coach Chris Holtmann. Key finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Sensabaugh totaled 17 points and nine boards. Sensabaugh is one of six true freshman on an Ohio State roster with 10 newcomers.

