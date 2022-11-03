Read full article on original website
Hollyoaks writer explains why she pitched Maxine's dark story
Hollyoaks writer Jayshree Patel has explained why she decided to pitch Maxine's upcoming special episode 'The Long Walk Home', saying that men also have a "responsibility" to make sure women feel safe in public spaces. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Patel revealed the idea for the episode initially...
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard hints at bigger storylines for Daniel Osbourne
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has discussed what's up next for his character Daniel Osbourne, hinting there might be a big storyline for him in the new year. Speaking to the Daily Express about the current story involving killer Stephen Reid and his future role on the soap, Mallard revealed that scriptwriters keep the actors in the dark about storylines for as long as possible.
Emmerdale actor Kevin Mathurin addresses co-star's sad exit
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale actor Kevin Mathurin has addressed his co-star Katherine Dow Blyton's sad exit from the soap. Back in October, Katherine's character Harriet Finch tragically died after suffering life-threatening injuries during the dramatic storm week as part of a 50th anniversary episode. The hour-long special saw Harriet crash...
Former Hollyoaks star slams the soap for double standards
Daily Star has reported that Sarah Jayne Dunn has slammed Hollyoaks for double standards for showing male nudity: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/sarah-jayne-dunn-slams-hollyoaks-28415109. Posts: 2,066. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 05/11/22 - 11:59 #2. I think she just needs to get over it now. Hollyoaks bosses won't take her back. Posts: 142. Forum Member. ✭. 05/11/22...
Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver rushed to film big scenes before exit for I'm a Celebrity
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Sue Cleaver was forced to rush her last Coronation Street scenes as Eileen Grimshaw before flying out to Australia. Set to enter the home of creepy crawlies for our entertainment this weekend, Cleaver spoke to The Mirror and other press about prioritising her workload ahead of her jungle stay.
Singer Aaron Carter, Brother Of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies At 34
The pop star and rapper shot to fame as a young singer with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and "I Want Candy."
10 more times soap stars called the shots with their storylines
Soap stars aren't just great at delivering award-worthy performances – it turns out that they have a talent for dreaming up storylines too. A few years ago, we produced a collection of soap cast members who'd called the shots with their own storylines, dreaming up plots which eventually made it onto our screens.
Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: Delving into big Sherlock Holmes reveal
Enola Holmes 2 ending spoilers follow. Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2 and the new mystery involves a missing girl, stolen government property and a case that even Sherlock can't solve. The Netflix sequel delivers a twisty plot that only reveals the true game...
Married At First Sight UK's Matt Murray reveals why he left reunion halfway through
Married at First Sight UK's Matt Murray has revealed why he left the reality show's reunion episode halfway through filming. The episode saw the pro barber step away from cameras following a chat with his former partner Whitney Hughes, much to the confusion of his co-stars and viewers as expert Mel Schilling announced: "Matt will be bowing out of proceedings for the rest of this evening."
Graham,s group who could join?
I was wondering what other characters could join the group. Here are some picks. I was wondering what other characters could join the group. Here are some picks. If this is to be a realistic list it can only be companions who are a) still alive - character and actor of course, b) left the TARDIS on "contemporary earth", and c) theres no supernatural sci fi reason why they aren't available such as Donna.
Coronation Street's Summer makes big decision after Billy stages intervention
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street saw a surprise intervention for Summer Spellman tonight (November 4), following her plan to keep her pregnancy a secret. Friday's episode saw Summer struggle with morning sickness, leading to suspicion from Billy. At the garage, Aaron warned Summer that she wouldn't be able to...
Patsy Kensit joins EE as Lola's Mum
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20328969/emmerdale-patsy-kensit-joins-eastenders/. So maybe Linda Robson was correct when she said she was interested in playing Lola's mother. Honestly it’s too little too late to being in Lola’s mum. This story should have been done years ago. So annoying that poor Danielle- who’s been in thr show on and...
Corrie star to make a return?
The Sun has revealed that Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan could be making a return as Rosie Webster next year: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20325138/helen-flanagan-coronation-street-split-footballer-scott-sinclair/. Even The Mirror has reported it: https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/helen-flanagan-set-coronation-street-28411976. Surely the Corrie case is bursting at the seams. So many characters on that show. Big Titty's Rosie I'm ok with it...
EE - Does EastEnders need a New Unconnected Family?
Is it time for a new Unconnected Family to move onto the Square?. Is it time for a new Unconnected Family to move onto the Square?. The writing team needs to sort out and consolidate existing families before introducing new ones. Plots are dominated by the same big characters - Kat, Stacey, Phil, Ben, Sharon, Mick et al, whereas others like Whitney and Denise are sidelined. EE has a talented cast. It should be better used.
Will we ever see Janine Butcher return to the show
Well her return to the show has not been that great. So do you think this will be the last time we see her as how many more times can she appear in the show and then leave again. Yes when Charlie brooks needs the money. Unlike actresses like jo...
Emmerdale fans point out snub with Harriet Finch's funeral
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans have aired their frustrations over Harriet Finch's send-off in last night's (November 3) episode. The deadly storm that blew through the village last month tragically claimed the lives of two characters, including Harriet. The policewoman had crashed a quad bike while searching for local teen...
Big Brother star claims the show "ruined" her life as she describes "living nightmare"
Former Big Brother star Laura Carter has claimed that her time on the show "ruined" her life, and was like "being in a living nightmare". The contestant took part in the 2016 series of the reality show, though has now shared a candid video alleging that the series took a serious toll on her mental health.
Sue Cleaver to leave Corrie for good after 22 years?
The Sun has reported that actress Sue Cleaver's (Eileen Grimshaw) upcoming exit for her to star on I'm A Celebrity, not known if her exit is temporary or she is leaving for good. Once she has finished her stint on I'm A Celebrity, could Sue not becoming back to the...
Emmerdale ; The house that Al bought?🏠
Just that really, Al bought a house for him and Chas but Kerry (man) thought it was for her and Al. No mention of it yet so is it going to come to light that he bought it in his and Chas' name or will tptb conveniently forget about it?
Is Susie still in ED?
As per title really... sure I havent seen her for ages, but I'm sure she was mentioned this week. As per title really... sure I havent seen her for ages, but I'm sure she was mentioned this week. She has gone back to being Louis Armstrong tribute act. Posts: 1,557.
