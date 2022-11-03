ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

On a windy day in Havre, Rocky football slips past MSU-Northern

HAVRE — On a windy day at Tilleman Field, Rocky Mountain College scored all of its points in the second half of a 9-0 Frontier Conference football victory over Montana State-Northern on Saturday. Rocky (6-3 overall, 6-3 Frontier) scored on a Austin Drake 24-yard field goal with 6:53 on...
Seattle Pacific volleyball beats Montana State Billings in 4 sets

BILLINGS — Lindsey Lambert had six of Seattle Pacific's 19 aces Saturday as the visiting Falcons beat Montana State Billings 23-25, 25-15, 25-6, 25-12 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball at Alterowitz Gym. The host Yellowjackets fell to 7-18 overall and 0-16 in conference play. Seattle Pacific is 12-12...
Montana State Billings, Simon Fraser tie in men's soccer

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Canada — Visiting Montana State Billings and Simon Fraser battled to a 2-2 draw Friday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. All of the scoring between MSUB (5-8-3, 3-5-3) and SFU (10-5-1, 7-3-1) came in the first half. Callum Bryan (15th minute) and Pascal...
11 Yellowjacket runners set PRs at GNAC championship meet

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Eleven runners from Montana State Billings achieved personal-best times Saturday while competing at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships at Ash Creek Preserve. The Yellowjacket men placed sixth out of 10 schools. The women finished eighth. Senior Ase Ackerman led the MSUB men with his 15th...
One-name wonder: Rocky's Duffy has Battlin' Bears' soccer on the move

BILLINGS — After elevating the men’s and women’s programs to new heights at Rocky Mountain College over the past 21 seasons, it makes perfect soccer sense that the popular head coach for the Battlin’ Bears has evolved into a single-named Scottish phenomenon known simply as Duffy.
Florence-Carlton braves the elements to beat Huntley Project, continue Class B repeat bid

WORDEN — Poise is an oft-discussed attribute in a quarterback, but Patrick Duchien needed every bit of it Saturday. On top of his Florence-Carlton football team making the long crossstate drive from south of Missoula to east of Billings for its Class B quarterfinal game against an unbeaten Huntley Project, the Falcons were slapped in the face Saturday by wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour — not exactly prime throwing conditions.
Yellowjacket Scholarship Auction raises record amount

BILLINGS — More than $79,000 was raised during the 24th annual Yellowjacket Scholarship Auction this year, the Montana State Billings athletic department announced on Saturday. It is one of the primary fundraising events for the department. All proceeds from the auction and Halloween party help fund scholarships for student-athletes.
