WORDEN — Poise is an oft-discussed attribute in a quarterback, but Patrick Duchien needed every bit of it Saturday. On top of his Florence-Carlton football team making the long crossstate drive from south of Missoula to east of Billings for its Class B quarterfinal game against an unbeaten Huntley Project, the Falcons were slapped in the face Saturday by wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour — not exactly prime throwing conditions.

FLORENCE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO