Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Good time to be a Yellowjacket: MSU Billings hosts Montana Tech for Elementary School Game
BILLINGS — It’s a good time to be a member of the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team. Playing in front of an enthusiastic crowd on Monday afternoon and looking forward to a trip to Hawaii Friday, Saturday and Sunday have the Yellowjackets buzzing about the early part of their season.
406mtsports.com
On a windy day in Havre, Rocky football slips past MSU-Northern
HAVRE — On a windy day at Tilleman Field, Rocky Mountain College scored all of its points in the second half of a 9-0 Frontier Conference football victory over Montana State-Northern on Saturday. Rocky (6-3 overall, 6-3 Frontier) scored on a Austin Drake 24-yard field goal with 6:53 on...
406mtsports.com
Seattle Pacific volleyball beats Montana State Billings in 4 sets
BILLINGS — Lindsey Lambert had six of Seattle Pacific's 19 aces Saturday as the visiting Falcons beat Montana State Billings 23-25, 25-15, 25-6, 25-12 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball at Alterowitz Gym. The host Yellowjackets fell to 7-18 overall and 0-16 in conference play. Seattle Pacific is 12-12...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings, Simon Fraser tie in men's soccer
LANGLEY, British Columbia, Canada — Visiting Montana State Billings and Simon Fraser battled to a 2-2 draw Friday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. All of the scoring between MSUB (5-8-3, 3-5-3) and SFU (10-5-1, 7-3-1) came in the first half. Callum Bryan (15th minute) and Pascal...
406mtsports.com
11 Yellowjacket runners set PRs at GNAC championship meet
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Eleven runners from Montana State Billings achieved personal-best times Saturday while competing at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships at Ash Creek Preserve. The Yellowjacket men placed sixth out of 10 schools. The women finished eighth. Senior Ase Ackerman led the MSUB men with his 15th...
406mtsports.com
One-name wonder: Rocky's Duffy has Battlin' Bears' soccer on the move
BILLINGS — After elevating the men’s and women’s programs to new heights at Rocky Mountain College over the past 21 seasons, it makes perfect soccer sense that the popular head coach for the Battlin’ Bears has evolved into a single-named Scottish phenomenon known simply as Duffy.
406mtsports.com
Florence-Carlton braves the elements to beat Huntley Project, continue Class B repeat bid
WORDEN — Poise is an oft-discussed attribute in a quarterback, but Patrick Duchien needed every bit of it Saturday. On top of his Florence-Carlton football team making the long crossstate drive from south of Missoula to east of Billings for its Class B quarterfinal game against an unbeaten Huntley Project, the Falcons were slapped in the face Saturday by wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour — not exactly prime throwing conditions.
406mtsports.com
Yellowjacket Scholarship Auction raises record amount
BILLINGS — More than $79,000 was raised during the 24th annual Yellowjacket Scholarship Auction this year, the Montana State Billings athletic department announced on Saturday. It is one of the primary fundraising events for the department. All proceeds from the auction and Halloween party help fund scholarships for student-athletes.
Comments / 0