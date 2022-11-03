Read full article on original website
UK Trade Minister Heads to Taiwan for Talks, Sparks China Rebuke
Taipei, Taiwan — Britain announced Monday that a trade minister was heading to Taiwan for the first in-person talks since the coronavirus in a bid to strengthen ties with the island, a trip that sparked a rebuke from Beijing. Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands will co-host annual talks and...
Indian Foreign Minister Heads to Russia for Talks Expected to Include Ukraine Conflict
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is visiting Moscow for talks expected to focus on economic and political issues. The two-day visit during which the Indian minister will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, will be the first by a senior Indian official to Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Ukraine to Sign Key ASEAN Peace Pact
State department — Ukraine is boosting its ties with Southeast Asian nations, signing a key foreign relations pact with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) later this week in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is expected to sign, in person, the so-called Instrument...
Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules
BEIJING (AP) — Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou. While...
COP27 Summit Racing Against Climate Clock
Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt — The COP27 summit kicks off Sunday in Egypt with nearly 200 countries struggling to outpace increasingly dire climate impacts in a world upended by war and economic turmoil. Just in the last few months, a cascade of climate-addled weather disasters has killed thousands, displaced...
US Officials Hope Confidence Campaign Pays Off for Midterm Elections
Washington — U.S. voters and election security officials are bracing for potential disruptions, meddling and even violence as millions of Americans head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the country's midterm elections. According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, just over half of Americans (51%) say violence at...
North Korea Launches 4 Missiles
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles Saturday as the U.S. and South Korea continue military exercises that were extended an extra day in reaction to Pyongyang’s launches earlier in the week. South Korea’s defense ministry said the missiles flew about 130 kilometers and reached an altitude of about...
Voters Concerned About Election Integrity in US Midterms
PHOENIX, Ariz. — For most of 2022, senior intelligence analyst Brian Liston noted it was quiet on the fake U.S. social media accounts believed to be from Russia. That changed in August as the U.S. midterm elections approached. “We saw these accounts beginning to spin up, talking about election...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 6
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:30 p.m.: Ukraine's Home-Front Helpers: Throughout the Russian invasion, Ukrainian civilians have been volunteering and working to make vital hardware for their country’s war effort. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has the photos.
Tuesday's US Congressional Elections Could Shape New Debates in Washington
Washington — Tuesday is Election Day in the United States, with millions of Americans casting ballots in congressional elections that will determine the philosophical shape of Congress and set the tone for the Washington political debate during the second half of Democratic President Joe Biden's four-year term. All 435...
State TV Reports Iran Tested Satellite-Carrying Rocket
Dubai, united arab emirates — Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a development likely to anger the United States. Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has...
Observers Warn of Lebanon Power Vacuum
AMMAN, JORDAN — Observers are warning of a power vacuum in Lebanon after President Michel Aoun left the presidential palace on Sunday, October 30, a day before completing his term in office, with no replacement. After multiple voting sessions, Lebanon’s parliament still has not elected a president. It’s a...
HRW Urges Brazil’s Da Silva to Develop ‘Concrete Measures’ to Protect Amazon
Human Rights Watch is calling on Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to “commit to concrete measures to back up his promises on the environment as government representatives gather for the COP27 climate summit meeting in Egypt.”. COP27 is the 27th annual U.N. climate change conference, being...
Taliban Lambaste Biden for Calling Afghanistan ‘God-Forsaken’
Islamabad — The Islamist Taliban government has harshly criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for calling Afghanistan a “God-forsaken place” and vowed to rebuild the war-ravaged country without any foreign support. “Those making such remarks are doing so out of their frustration and envy for Afghanistan,” Chief Taliban...
UN Chief Warns Global Climate Concerns Dire
Washington — The global climate summit is under way in Sharm el-Shekih, Egypt, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning Monday that the world’s nations, especially the wealthiest countries, must act quickly to avert ecological ruin. “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on...
Amnesty International: Italy Not Adhering to Law of the Sea
The captain of Humanity 1, a German charity rescue ship, was ordered to leave the port of Catania Sunday after 144 rescued migrants were allowed to disembark, but 35 people remained on board. The captain refused to leave. Italy allowed the ship carrying 179 migrants to enter the Sicilian port...
COP27 Puts Climate Compensation on Agenda for First Time
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Delegates at the U.N.'s COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering. "This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the...
South Korea's Yoon Apologizes for Halloween Crush, Vows Justice
Seoul, South Korea — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems. The October 29 crush killed 156 people,...
Americans Overwhelmingly Support Protesters in Iran
New Orleans — The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking a rule that mandates females wear hijabs, has sparked nearly two months of protests in every province across Iran. Videos on social media have shown Iranian women lighting their headscarves on fire, cutting their hair in public and yelling, “Death to the dictator.”
New Iran Protests Erupt in Universities, Kurdish Region
Paris — New protests erupted in Iran on Sunday at universities and in the largely Kurdish northwest, keeping a seven-week anti-regime movement going even in the face of a fierce crackdown. The protests, triggered in mid-September by the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for allegedly breaching...
