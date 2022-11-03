ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTTS

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Dallas County Crash

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider from Lebanon has died in a crash in Dallas County. Troopers say 64-year-old Richard Blackburn swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped on Highway 64 northeast of Buffalo. Blackburn died after he was thrown from his bike.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy