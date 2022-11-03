Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview)
La. governor’s office silent after latest child welfare controversy. The communications staff in the office of Governor John Bel Edwards has been unresponsive to requests. Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say. Updated: 5 hours ago. One person is hurt after reportedly being shot in Livingston Parish Monday...
WDSU
Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes
Kentwood Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Defrauding Employer and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – On November 4, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Michael J. Goll, age 47, of Kentwood,...
NOLA.com
Post-pandemic, homeschooling is an option more Louisiana familes are choosing
Five days a week Tasha Buras of Mandeville wakes up an hour earlier than her three children to gather her thoughts. Breakfast awaits -- but so do school lessons, and Buras is the teacher as well the cook. If the kids, who range in age from 6 to 10, wake...
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone
In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
Louisiana Shrimp Association demanding federal help over imported shrimp
The Louisiana Shrimp Association is sounding the alarm on what they say is a growing problem.
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
WAFB.com
Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: River House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The site of a century-old levee break in St. Bernard Parish is now an art gallery. The works of art displayed both inside and outside the gallery reflect both the natural beauty and challenges of living near the Mississippi River. This old river Buoy used...
theadvocate.com
Brother of high-ranking Louisiana state trooper shot dead by Rapides deputy after traffic stop
A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says. Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon after getting into...
WAFB.com
CONSUMER REPORTS: Change these air filters for fall
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Updated: 3 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with Michelle Thaller from NASA. She...
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
Three arrested in connection to St. Tammany Parish fair shooting
Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
I-10 re-opened following two 18-wheeler crashes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West has fully reopened after a vehicle fire closed the interstate, according to DOTD. Two 18-wheelers crashed near the Enterprise Blvd exit, with one of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police. No fatalities were reported.
theadvocate.com
Baby died from fentanyl 10 days after Louisiana social workers were warned about family
One week before baby Jahrei Paul died on Halloween in Baton Rouge, someone called Louisiana’s child welfare hotline to warn that he and his siblings needed help. Paul’s mother and grandmother were using drugs, a caller said. They conveyed an urgent, and prescient, concern: “Y’all need to just go out there before another child dies.”
NOLA.com
Republicans hammer Democrats on crime; John Bel Edwards says Louisiana proves them wrong
Ahead of next week's midterm elections and with 2023’s governor’s race looming, Louisiana Republicans have sought to stoke voters’ fears about crime by attacking criminal justice reform — part of a messaging strategy employed nationally by GOP candidates up and down ballots. Gov. John Bel Edwards...
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
