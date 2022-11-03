ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview)

DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview)
Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone

In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse

Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse
Heart of Louisiana: River House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The site of a century-old levee break in St. Bernard Parish is now an art gallery. The works of art displayed both inside and outside the gallery reflect both the natural beauty and challenges of living near the Mississippi River. This old river Buoy used...
CONSUMER REPORTS: Change these air filters for fall

CONSUMER REPORTS: Change these air filters for fall
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert

Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
I-10 re-opened following two 18-wheeler crashes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West has fully reopened after a vehicle fire closed the interstate, according to DOTD. Two 18-wheelers crashed near the Enterprise Blvd exit, with one of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police. No fatalities were reported.
