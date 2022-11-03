ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

House of Cards, Arrested Development Missing From Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan — What Other Shows Are Missing?

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Cfxq_0iy0A35k00

Looking to watch Netflix originals like House of Cards and Arrested Development ? You’ll have to pony up for a plan that doesn’t have ads, then.

The streamer’s new ad-supported plan officially debuted here in the U.S. on Thursday, and it does come with a lower price: $6.99 per month, less than half the price of the current Standard plan ($15.49/month). But it also comes with a few key titles missing, including Netflix original series like House of Cards and Arrested Development , according to our sister site Variety .

Along with those two, the following TV shows aren’t available to stream on the ad-supported plan: Friday Night Lights , Good Girls , The Good Place , The Last Kingdom , The Magicians , New Girl and Peaky Blinders . (Netflix has yet to release a full list of the shows not available on the new plan.)

So why aren’t these shows available? It comes down to licensing agreements with the production companies that haven’t been ironed out. Netflix warned when it first announced the ad-supported plan — which comes with 4 to 5 minutes of commercials per hour — that “a limited number” of titles would not be available at launch “due to licensing restrictions.”

UPDATE: An earlier version of this post listed several titles, including The Crown and Cobra Kai , as not being available on the ad-supported plan, per Variety ‘s report, but Netflix confirms those titles are indeed available to stream on the new plan.

Does the lack of big shows like these make you less likely to switch to an ad-supported Netflix? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Crown, Cobra Kai Not Available to Stream on Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan — What Other Shows Are Missing?

Looking forward to watching the new season of The Crown? You’ll have to pony up for a Netflix plan that doesn’t have ads, then. The streamer’s new ad-supported plan officially debuted here in the U.S. on Thursday, and it does come with a lower price: $6.99 per month, less than half the price of the current Standard plan ($15.49/month). But it also comes with a few key titles missing, including popular Netflix original series like The Crown and Cobra Kai, according to our sister site Variety. Along with those two, the following TV shows aren’t available to stream on the ad-supported plan:...
TVLine

Hilary Duff Mourns Aaron Carter: 'I'm Sorry Life Was So Hard For You'

Hilary Duff has joined the sea of voices that are currently mourning the tragic loss of singer and TV personality Aaron Carter. “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the actress and singer wrote in an Instagram post. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy, did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.” Carter was found dead Saturday after police responded to a 911 call reporting a drowning in a bathtub at the star’s home in...
LANCASTER, CA
TVLine

Blockbuster Refers to James Corden as a 'Bully and a Menace,' But Not Because of #OmeletGate

The new Netflix comedy Blockbuster takes a lighthearted swipe at James Corden — a swipe that, in light of recent headlines, may be interpreted in a way other than the series intended. Midway through Season 1’s sixth episode, “Parental Control,” video store associate Connie (played by Olga Merediz) is struggling to get through an evening shift. When her coworker Eliza (Melissa Fumero) points out that it’s only 7 pm, Connie tells her that she’s usually asleep by that point, having one of her reoccurring nightmares about Corden. “Don’t let the accent fool you,” she warns. “He’s a bully! And a menace!” The...
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
GAMINGbible

Netflix is ditching its oldest original series

Like the vast majority of us, I’m a big fan of Netflix but the streamer does have one habit I cannot stand: It’s penchant for cancellations. Netflix has garnered somewhat of a reputation for cancelling its own original shows. A success one minute and cancelled the next. That’s increasingly becoming the life cycle of Netflix originals.
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 26

The only new show on Netflix's top 10 list for Wednesday, Oct. 26 is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series that premiered its first two episodes yesterday. It's fittingly at No. 6, as that's the most evil number of the top 10. It will roll out two episodes every day until Friday, so its placement on the list will surely rise as it adds more hours. And it deserves to go higher, because it's an unusually strong horror anthology.
TVLine

Ryan Murphy Pushes Back on Dahmer Criticism, Netflix Removing LGBTQ Tag

Creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy has finally spoken out regarding the growing criticism of his Netflix biographical crime drama Dahmer– Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series tells the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, a serial killer who horrifically murdered 17 men between the years of 1978 and 1991. Despite the show’s stated goal of “exposing these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police,” the series took heat for its focus on the killer’s gruesome behavior and the specific framing of his victims’ stories. Murphy pushed back, though,...
TVLine

Netflix Renews Ryan Murphy's Watcher for Season 2, Monster for Seasons 2, 3

Ryan Murphy has indeed created a Monster at Netflix. Following the breakout success of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the streamer has ordered two additional installments of the serial killer-tinged anthology series. Netflix is not revealing which real-life villains will anchor Seasons 2 and 3, beyond saying that they will be “monstrous figures who have impacted society.” Additionally, Netflix has also renewed Murphy’s creepy suburban thriller The Watcher for Season 2. It remains unclear if the show’s sophomore run will be a continuation of the Season 1 story or, like, Monster, feature an entirely new ensemble/storyline. “Audiences can’t take their...
ComicBook

Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller

Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
TVLine

Lopez vs. Lopez: Did George & Mayan Lopez Win You Over With NBC Debut?

Your feelings about NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez may hinge on how much you enjoyed George Lopez’s first semi-autobiographical comedy. It’s been 20 years since that self-titled series premiered on ABC, where it ran for six seasons, then went on to find even greater success in syndication. (Show of hands: How many of you discovered the series via Nick at Nite circa 2007?) As you’ll recall, much of the original show’s conflict stemmed from George’s resentment towards his neglectful, alcoholic mother Benny. The new show, which premiered Friday, feels like a less polished version of its predecessor — only this time, it’s George’s...
TVLine

Nick Carter Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Brother Aaron: 'Now You Get a Chance to Finally Have Some Peace'

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is paying tribute to his late brother Aaron, who tragically died Saturday at his home in California. In a touching post on Instagram, Carter wrote, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

NCIS: LA Star Laughed for 20 Seconds When We Asked This Burning Question

NCIS agent: “Federal agents!” Suspect across the street: [Does double-take, turns and runs] Agent, sighing: “Why do they always run?” The scene above was from ~275 of the 307 episodes that CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles has aired to date. And the question, NCIS agent, perhaps isn’t, “Why do they always run?” but “Why do I always announce myself from 50 feet away?” The other day, I brought that question to NCIS: LA vet Daniela Ruah, who happened to direct exactly such a scene for the episode that aired Nov. 6…. TVLINE | Dani, I’ve got to ask you this. Tell me the truth. Why do you...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Theo James in Ritchie Series, Scandal Vet's Hulu Gig and More

Theo James may be currently vacationing on screen in The White Lotus, but he’s already looking toward his next TV gig: The actor will headline Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen, based on the co-writer/director’s 2019 film of the same name, our sister site Deadline reports. James stars as Eddie Halstead, “who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson (played by Matthew McConaughey in the movie),” Deadline describes. “Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British...
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy