House of Cards, Arrested Development Missing From Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan — What Other Shows Are Missing?

Looking to watch Netflix originals like House of Cards and Arrested Development ? You’ll have to pony up for a plan that doesn’t have ads, then.

The streamer’s new ad-supported plan officially debuted here in the U.S. on Thursday, and it does come with a lower price: $6.99 per month, less than half the price of the current Standard plan ($15.49/month). But it also comes with a few key titles missing, including Netflix original series like House of Cards and Arrested Development , according to our sister site Variety .

Along with those two, the following TV shows aren’t available to stream on the ad-supported plan: Friday Night Lights , Good Girls , The Good Place , The Last Kingdom , The Magicians , New Girl and Peaky Blinders . (Netflix has yet to release a full list of the shows not available on the new plan.)

So why aren’t these shows available? It comes down to licensing agreements with the production companies that haven’t been ironed out. Netflix warned when it first announced the ad-supported plan — which comes with 4 to 5 minutes of commercials per hour — that “a limited number” of titles would not be available at launch “due to licensing restrictions.”

UPDATE: An earlier version of this post listed several titles, including The Crown and Cobra Kai , as not being available on the ad-supported plan, per Variety ‘s report, but Netflix confirms those titles are indeed available to stream on the new plan.

Does the lack of big shows like these make you less likely to switch to an ad-supported Netflix? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts.