Footfall stumbles amid rising prices and tightening purse strings

By Josie Clarke
 3 days ago

Footfall took a stumble in its slow return to pre-pandemic levels as rising prices and tightening purse strings meant fewer consumers made trips to the shops, figures show.

Total UK footfall was down 11.8% on October three years ago – a comparison to iron out pandemic discrepancies – two percentage points worse than September, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic IQ data.

High Street footfall was down 11.6%, although this was 0.3 percentage points better than last month’s rate and an improvement on the three-month average decline of 11.9%.

Retail park visits were down 3.7% while shopping centres saw 21.8% fewer visitors than October 2019.

England again saw the shallowest footfall decline of all regions at 11.4%, followed by Scotland at 12% and Northern Ireland at 13.1%.

Wales saw the steepest decline at 16.1%.

October marked the first full month of higher energy bills for households after the price cap rose by 26%, reducing discretionary spending, while rail strikes also hampered potential footfall.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “The next few months will be crucial, as the Christmas spending period begins.

Households are unlikely to see the cost-of-living crisis ease any time soon, and retailers are finding it harder to shoulder the mounting supply chain pressures.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic Solutions, said: “As consumers and retailers both adapt to what’s being coined the ‘new abnormal’ in which economic and political uncertainty creates new – and increasingly frequent – curveballs, retailers will be hoping to minimise disruption to safeguard their Christmas performance.

“Furthermore, with planned postal strikes in November risking disruption to Black Friday deliveries, retailers will be encouraging shoppers to head in store, rather than risking delayed deliveries when shopping online for Black Friday deals.”

In separate figures, retail sales growth had a disappointing October, with a strong first week masking poor performance across the rest of the month as the crucial “Golden Quarter” made a slow start.

Total combined in-store and online sales grew by just 3.5% on last October, compared to a base of 19.9% in the equivalent month last year.

The fashion sector was the strongest performing category throughout October, with total sales up 6.7%. However, lifestyle sales fell by 0.1%, the first negative result for the category since February 2021.

Sophie Michael, head of retail and wholesale at BDO, said: “This is a disappointing start to the most important part of the retail calendar.

“After a summer of sluggish retail sales growth, retailers would have been hoping for performance to pick up once we reached the Golden Quarter. However, like-for-like sales are continuing to trend downwards, as consumer confidence remains at near record lows.”

fordauthority.com

Ford Buyers Extending Terms Amid Higher Prices, Rates

Both used and new vehicle prices have been on a steady rise for the past couple of years, much of it spurred on by the semiconductor chip shortage, labor issues, and a variety of supply chain constraints that have followed. However, U.S. consumers have favored well-optioned, pricier vehicles for some time now, which has also driven average transaction pricing to new record levels. Regardless, we’re starting to see the effects of rising prices and interest rates, as more Ford buyers are extending their terms longer than ever before, according to Ford Credit CEO Marion Harris.
The Independent

Demand from new home buyers drops by a third – report

Demand for new homes from first-time buyers has dropped by a third since the former chancellor announced his mini-budget, according to measurements from property company Zoopla.As mortgage rates soared to highs of 6%, it put the biggest squeeze on new buyers since the late 1980s.The company warned that “mortgage rates of 4% to 5% are likely to be the new norm” even after rates have dropped back in recent days.Mortgage rates soared after the mini-budget, with many lenders pulling products from the market as they needed time to reprice them.It came as investors were concerned that the Bank of England...
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
The Independent

One in four Britons have less than £100 savings amid fears of over growing debt in cost of living crisis

A quarter of adults in the UK have less than £100 in savings as bills continue to surge, a survey says. One in six people have no savings at all, according to Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) who spoke to 3,000 adults.This means that millions of people in the UK are facing soaring bills with nothing to lean on. With no financial safety net, more people are now likely to have borrow money in order to cover the rise in the cost of living. But two in five people who use credit are already anxious about...
The Independent

PayPoint to buy Appreciate Group in £83m deal

Gift card and Christmas savings club firm Appreciate Group has agreed a takeover by payments firm PayPoint in a deal worth around £83 million.PayPoint – which offers bill payments at more than 28,000 retail locations across the UK – is offering cash and shares valuing Appreciate Group shares at 44p each, which is 69% higher than the closing price of 26.05% on Friday.Appreciate group shareholders will take a stake of about 5% in PayPoint after the deal.PayPoint wants to tap further into the consumer and corporate gift market, which is worth around £8 billion a year, while also boosting Appreciate...
deseret.com

The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
The Independent

Argentina introduces better exchange rate for tourists that will help holiday money go further

Argentina’s government has introduced a new regulation for exchange rates, meaning tourists using credit and debit cards will get more pesos for their money than previously.In the past, poor exchange rates for card users have meant it is better value to bring large amounts of foreign currency and change it informally via unofficial traders (known as the “Dolar Blue”).Tourists using this method have historically got up to twice as many pesos per pound or dollar than they would have by using their foreign debit or credit card, for which the exchange rate is based on the official one used by...
The Independent

Interest rates UK – latest: Mortgage holders face soaring repayments after Bank hike

Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by around £480 for every £100,000 they owe after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The pound dropped on Thursday after the Bank raised interest rates and warned of the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.GDP could shrink for every quarter until mid-2024 if interest rates hit the market forecast of 5.2 per cent – although the Bank said it does not expect this to happen and believes inflation will fall to 5.25 per cent next year and 1.5 per...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates

Jeremy Hunt called on the British public to "balance the books at home" as the Bank of England hiked interest rates and warned of the UK's longest recession since records began.The Bank’s base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, pushing up mortgage payments by around £73 per month for typical households.The chancellor has warned that families face "very tough" times ahead as "a third of the world's economy is in recession.""Families... have to balance their accounts at home, and we must do the same as a government," Mr Hunt added.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Bank of England raises interest rate to 3%: How will it affect your pocket?Jeremy Hunt delays announcement of Halloween economic plan to 17 NovemberThe moment every MP entered Downing Street as Rishi Sunak announces his cabinet
The Independent

UK ‘facing largest scale strikes since the 1980s’ as NHS set for biggest walkout in history

The UK is facing the largest scale of industrial action seen since the 1980s in the lead-up to Christmas, according to new analysis. The biggest nursing strike in NHS history is set to go ahead according to union officials, adding that “large swathes of the country” had voted for industrial action. If the walkout goes ahead it will be the first national strike in the history of the Royal College of Nursing. More than 300,000 members have been balloted over the action, though nurses in critical care units and A&E will be exempt from taking part. Are you an...
