alaskasportsreport.com
Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand
Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
alaskasnewssource.com
It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Winds diminish, but cold temperatures linger as a new storm takes arrives into Southwest on Sunday. Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. Fast Cast, Nov. 5, 2022. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM AKDT. The day's headlines...
radiokenai.com
ACS Invitational Wrestling Hosts Boys & Girls Tournaments
The ACS Invitational Wrestling Tournaments, with wrestlers representing 52 teams from throughout Alaska, featured both a boys tournament (40 teams) and a girls tournament (52 teams) at Anchorage Christian School. ACS Invitational: Boys. The Kenai Kardinals scored 78 team points and Nikiski scored 72, finishing behind overall team champion Nome,...
Passing: Bill Sheffield, former governor of Alaska
Former Gov. Bill Sheffield has passed. He died at his home in Anchorage after an extended illness at the age of 94. William Jennings Sheffield Jr. was the fifth governor of Alaska, from 1982 to 1986. A Democrat, Sheffield was born on June 26, 1928 in Spokane, Wash. He built and owned hotels under Sheffield Enterprises, eventually owning 19 hotels, which he sold to Holland America. Those hotels are now known as Westmark.
goseawolves.com
NCAA-record crowd sees #6 UAA top Central in 3
ANCHORAGE – Seniors stars Ellen Floyd and Eve Stephens delivered huge efforts to help propel 6th-ranked Alaska Anchorage to a 25-20, 28-26, 25-22 victory over Central Washington in front of largest regular-season crowd in NCAA Div. II volleyball history – 3,888 – Saturday night at the Alaska Airlines Center.
alaskasnewssource.com
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
How many have voted so far in Alaska? About 22% of expected election turnout
On Friday, the mid-afternoon line to vote at Anchorage’s Gambell Street polling location stretched out the door and into the sunny, chilly day. Voters had to wait a good half hour to get to a ballot. As of Saturday, 62,847 Alaskans had already voted in the Nov. 8, 2022...
Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House
In East Anchorage, there are two races for the Alaska House of Representatives that feature two candidates – a Democrat and a Republican – and no incumbents. Both were relatively close in the August primary. And both could determine which caucus controls the House when the legislative session begins in January in Juneau. In House […] The post Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope
Northwood Elementary is an Anchorage school proposed for closure. At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal, Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list. Alaska Avalanche Workshop held at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced. In...
alaskasnewssource.com
Emotions run high at first ASD town hall for possible school closures
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first of six town hall meetings centered on possible school closures in the Anchorage School District was held Thursday night at Birchwood ABC Elementary, and it drew quite a crowd. The gatherings are designed to give the public an opportunity to voice their opinions about...
kinyradio.com
JBER F-22s project air dominance in two theaters
An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing launches from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - As of Thursday, F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s 3d Wing are supporting missions in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds cause power outages in portions of the Matanuska Valley
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - 7:45 p.m. Update: Matanuska Electric Association reported 554 customers without power in Eagle River proper. This was down from the 1322 customers that were without power earlier on Saturday as strong wind gusts as high as 60 mph blew through the region. Crews were assigned earlier in the afternoon, and continue to work on restoring power. Winds will continue to gradually subside overnight into mid-day Sunday. Please read and see the latest forecast discussion and video from the Alaska’s Weather Source team.
alaskasnewssource.com
Road conditions to improve heading into the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the Anchorage bowl, the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys, and the western Kenai Peninsula, Thursday morning’s commute was a challenge — with snow-covered, snow-packed, and icy road surfaces. Bare pavement was scarce despite road crews working all night. Paul Vanlandingham, Maintenance and Operations Manager...
alaskasnewssource.com
Proposed school closures raise questions for students and staff at Northwood Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary enrollment to be at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list of potential school closures. “I was shocked,”...
alaskasnewssource.com
After more than a year, an Anchorage woman is finally getting justice for her cat
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Kelly Brown returned from a trip to Kenai in July of 2021, she was greeted with a shocking sight: her cat Tazzy had burns from head to toe. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. “It started with her face...
alaskasnewssource.com
Seward Highway reopens following closure due to accident
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Seward Highway was closed near mile 108 due to a car accident with injuries for several hours on Thursday. Anchorage police wrote in an online dispatch that the Seward Highway was closed in both directions. Details regarding the accident, including injuries, are not yet available.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested in alleged abduction, assault of teen girl near Wasilla
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope. A picture of Dylan petting his Rottweiler, Nas hangs on the main wall of the living room. A decal of the Dylan’s Place logo sits to the left of it, surrounded by a quote Dylan had tattooed on his body: ‘Every Saint Has a Past, Every Sinner Has a Future.’
alaskasnewssource.com
Teenage girl says she was abducted, assaulted near Wasilla; troopers investigating
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A teenage girl told Alaska State Troopers she was abducted and assaulted near Wasilla on Wednesday, which has led to an investigation. According to an online dispatch, the girl was located and returned home at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The girl told troopers that she had been abducted by an unknown male near Pamela Drive and Windflower Drive off of Wasilla-Fishhook Road around 3 p.m.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Businesswoman indicted on tax evasion and filing false tax returns
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An indictment was unsealed charging an Alaska businesswoman with tax evasion and filing false tax returns that underreported income from the business she owned. The indictment charges that from approximately 2014 through 2018, Tina H. Yi, of Nome and Anchorage, evaded approximately $1.5 million in federal...
